IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 3rd T20I Match  between India and Australia. India have won the toss and opted to field first.

PREVIEW: An eight-over-a-side is too short a game to analyse and gain anything from. The action takes place too fast and the teams go into it with only one plan — to score as many runs as possible or restrict the opposition within the target. However, India can still take some positives from Friday's 8-over slugfest against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been batting well at the top of the order, he has not been domineering and at his authoritative best in the last few matches. On Friday, he played an impactful inning, hitting the ball cleanly and to a big distance, attacking the Australian bowlers from the start. With the series now locked 1-1, Sunday's third match of the series has turned into a winner-take-all decider and the Indian team management and fans will be hoping that Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel will continue in the same vein in Hyderabad and beyond. If they continue to do that, things will be a bit easy for India at next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis.

Live Updates

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Aaron Finch – We would have fielded as well, it looks like a good wicket though. We always want to perform against the best sides, in that sense this is a very important game for us. The crowds in India have always been amazing, regardless of where they play. One change for us. Josh Inglis comes in place of Sean Abbott.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma – We will bowl first. It’s good to be back in Hyderabad and play in front of this crowd. We look to keep winning games, it’s important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game, so it was a good win for us (in Nagpur). Australia have always been challenging, they bring in a different kind of challenge. We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success. The last win helped us gain confidence and I hope everyone steps up today. One change for us – Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out, we needed only 4 bowlers in the last game, so he (Bhuvneshwar) unfortunately missed out.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | India have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match as we bring you the live coverage of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia from Hyderabad. Toss is just moments away!

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: PITCH REPORT | The wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to provide an equal contest between the bat and the ball. The new ball will come nicely onto the bat, but spinners can have a say in the match during the middle-overs. The skipper winning the toss might want to have a bowl first.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Australia will be going for hitters in their line-up. With Tim David now taking his place in the XI, there are other ample names that could do the trick for Australia. Batting first in yesterday’s match, they did put up a more than enough total, but the bowling led them down, something they are aware of. Sean Abbott could get another game and we might see Josh Inglis replacing Daniel Sams.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: India will be relying on their top six batters with Dinesh Karthik playing the role of the finisher. He will once again be key for the role in the final T20I. Deepak Chahar is available for selection in today’s match and we might get to see a change in the line-up. But Captain Rohit Sharma hopefully would love to stick with his winning combination from last match.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | Australia has won 10 T20Is while India has won 14 T20Is in 25 head-to-head matches while 1 match was abandoned. Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer with 731 runs while Aaron Finch has amassed 493 runs. Shane Watson (124*) and Glenn Maxwell (113*) are the only batters to score tons. Jasprit Bumrah with 16 scalps is the leading wicket-taker and is followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Shane Watson with 10 scalps apiece.