IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 3rd T20I Match  between India and Australia.

INDIA XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. Also Read - Virat Kohli or Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-Ind Captain's Foot Fielding Near Boundary During 3rd T20I at Hyderabad Between Ind-Aus | WATCH VIRAL Video

AUSTRALIA XI: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. Also Read - Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik's BROMANCE During 3rd T20I at Hyderabad Between Ind-Aus Steals Show | VIRAL PIC

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 13 overs gone, India are currently cruising at 122/2. Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century has put the Indian side on the driver’s seat. Virat Kohli will be moving in his 40s as the Men in Blue dominate at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Aussies have no reply whatsoever as the home side get closer and closer towards victory. IND 122/2 (13)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 11 overs gone, India are currently cruising at 103/2. Suryakumar Yadav has got himself into the 40s while Virat Kohli is nearing to his 40s. Both the batters are in contention for a half-century and if they keep on playing like these, who knows? Maybe one of them might get a hundred and Kohli got one just a few weeks back. India in cruise control. IND 103/2 (11)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 10 overs has been done and dusted and India are currently at 91/2. They are almost on par with the required run-rate and have got a strong hold of the game. A lot depends on Virat Kohli and so far he has played a good knock. On the other hand, SKY’s strike-rate has gone past 180 and he looks in a punishing mood. Another 60 balls remain and if the Men in Blue keep up with the game like this, the series will surely be theirs. IND 91/2 (10)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 7 overs gone, India are now at 55/2. The run-rate has gone over 10 now, but the good sign is India have kept their wickets in hand and are rebuilding patiently. This is exactly what the doctor ordered for the home side. They need to keep on ticking the scoreboard and keep it close as much as possible to the required rate. Kohli looks in good touch. IND 55/2 (7)

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 4 overs gone, India are now at 34/2 and the home-side have also lost their captain in the run-chase. First it was Sams and now Cummins, who does the trick. Suryakumar Yadav has made his way out in the middle and with two wickets lost inside the powerplay, the Indian batters now need to come up with a sense of responsibility and up the ante but has to be sensible. There are plenty of overs left and the run-rate is just fine. IND 34/2 (4)

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: First over done and dusted and India have already lost their first wicket of the game. Daniel Sams have removed KL Rahul and now Virat Kohli joins Rohit Sharma as the new man in at the crease. Both the players have a big responsibility in hand. IND 5/1 (1)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: That’s it! Australia finish on 186 runs after 20 overs of play. It’s a very good target and India need to come up with a proper game plan in order to chase the total down. Well they have already done it in the 8-over encounter and now they have 20 overs in hand. Tim David and Daniel Sams partnership turned out to be crucial at the end. On the other end Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3 wickets for 33 runs. AUS 186/7 (20)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 18 overs gone, Australia are now at 161/6. AUS 161/6

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: 16 overs gone, Australia are now at 134/6 after 16 overs of play. AUS 134/6 (16)

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: OUT!! Josh Inglis departs!! Axar Patel picks up his second wicket of the match. When it looked like Inglis and Davids created a bit of hope, Australia falter again. The visitors have lost half their side! AUS 116/5 (15.3)