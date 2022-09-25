IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the 3rd T20I Match between India and Australia. Suryakumar Yadav Falls, Virat Kohli Lead Charge For India. Kohli-Suryakumar Strong in Run-Chase For India. Kohli-Suryakumar Re-Build After Early Setback. Rohit Sharma Perishes, Kohli-Suryakumar Key in Run-Chase. KL Rahul Departs, Rohit-Kohli Key in Run-Chase. Australia finish on 186 runs after 20 overs of play. It’s a very good target and India need to come up with a proper game plan in order to chase the total down. Well they have already done it in the 8-over encounter and now they have 20 overs in hand. Tim David and Daniel Sams partnership turned out to be crucial at the end. On the other end Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3 wickets for 33 runs.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Patting Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Fifty vs Australia in 3rd T20I; PIC Goes VIRAL

INDIA XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

AUSTRALIA XI: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.