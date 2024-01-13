Home

IND Vs AUS, AFC Asian Cup Live Football Score: India Bank On Sunil Chhetri For Goals Against Australia

India vs Australia, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: Get here all the latest IND vs AUS updates from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

India vs Australia, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: India would be aiming for a positive start when they take on mighty Australia in a Group B encounter of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. This is India’s fifth appearance in the continental showpiece. In their last two outings in 2011 and 2019, India were ousted in the group stages and face an uphill task this time after being clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in the group. The Blue Tigers will be banking on Sunil Chhetri who is making his third appearance (2011 and 2019) in the tournament, having scored four goals in six games.

IND vs AUS Predicted XI

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary; Anirudh Thapa, Suresh Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Sunil Chhetri

Australia: Joe Gauci (GK); Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Jordan Bos; Riley McGree, Aiden O’Neill, Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin; Mitchell Duke, Martin Boyle

