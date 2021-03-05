India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Day 2 Ahmedabad

Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 2 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Live Updates

  • 11:45 AM IST

    India Live Score: India 80/4 (Rohit Sharma 32*), trail England by 125 runs at lunch on Day 2

  • 11:34 AM IST
    England strike at the stroke of lunch: Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed a delivery before the scheduled lunch-break. James Anderson induces an edge that is well caught by Ben Stokes at the second slip. Rahane falls to his nemesis. He scored 27 off 45 with four fours. India have lost their fourth wicket with just 80 runs on the board. And that’s lunch on Day 2. A session that has gone England’s way as they dislodged Cheteshwar Pujara and also got the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli as well. Pujara fell to Leach, lbw and also ended up wasting a review as well. Stokes bowled a beauty to dismiss Kohli. And just before the first break, they also sent back Rahane.
  • 11:15 AM IST

    India vs England 2021 Live: Ajinkya Rahane has made a quick start to his innings. He’s batting on 18 off 29 that include three boundaries. His partner Rohit Sharma has been cautious, a stark contrast to how he bats otherwise. He has consumed 99 deliveries for just 23 runs. Score 66/3, trailing by 139 runs on Day 1

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Word of appreciation for Ben Stokes: He’s under the weather but has been the clear top performer of the contest so far. He first dug in when England were struggling on the opening day to hit a fighting half-century. And then he bowled his heart out to get rid of India captain Virat Kohli with a peach of a delivery early in the morning.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    Indian Physio on the Ground: Well, Ben Stokes delivers a well-directed bouncer at Rohit Sharma who goes after it. However, he misses the shot and is pinged on the helmet. As is the protocol, the team physio rushes to the ground to attend him. Smiles all around. Good to see Rohit in good spirits. Nothing to worry about.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    Stat Alert: This is the second time in his career that Virat Kohli has been twice dismissed for a duck in a single series. The previous such occasion was also against England, in 2014 when Liam Plunkett and James Anderson got him. Moeen Ali had dismissed Kohli for a duck earlier in the ongoing series. Also, this is the fifth time that Ben Stokes has gotten the scalp of Kohli.

  • 10:44 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score, Day 2: WICKET! That’s the wicket England wanted. Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck. Short delivery that lifted off the length, Kohli goes after the delivery but ends up edging it to the wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. Silence in the stadium and the Indian camp. This is a massive moment in the Test. Stokes gets Kohli. India have lost their third wicket. Score 41/3 in 26.4 overs

  • 10:30 AM IST

    IND vs ENG LIVE: WICKET! Jack Leach gets England the breakthrough they were looking for. Cheteshwar Pujara is pinged in front and the umpire raises his finger. Pujara though instantly calls for the review, looking highly confident. But it’s pad first and that would have gone on to hit the stumps. Pujara has burned a review. He scored 17 off 66. India lose their second wicket. Score 40/2 in 23.6 overs. This is the fourth time this series that Leach has dismissed Pujara.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    India vs England Live Updates: It’s been a quite half-an-hour barring for one over when Ben Stokes ended up bowling two successive full tosses – the second of which was put away for a four through covers by Rohit. Seems like Rohit and Pujara are aiming to dig in first. England need wickets here to make any impact. India 34/1 in 21 overs, trailing by 171 runs in the morning session.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Live Score: So James Anderson and Ben Stokes have got things underway. Rohit added a couple to his total off the very first delivery before being pinged in front but the bounce was too much that negated any chance of lbw. Anderson pinged Rohit again off the final delivery followed by a muffled appeal. Replay showed the ball would have gone over the stumps. Just two from Anderson’s first over of the morning. Stokes joined him from the other end and bowled a maiden over to Cheteshwar Pujara. India 26/1, trail England by 179 runs