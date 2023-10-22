Top Recommended Stories

  IND Vs NZ LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Dharamsala Hosts India In WC For First Time
IND Vs NZ LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Dharamsala Hosts India In WC For First Time

India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 21 LIVE Updates: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs NZ Encounter from HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated: October 22, 2023 9:51 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates IND vs NZ Cricket Score ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma’s India will be aiming for their fifth win on trot when they take on New Zealand in Match 21 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. Both India and New Zealand are unbeaten in the tournament and sit at the top of the points table. For the record, New Zealand have never lost to India in any ICC tournament matches in the last 20 years.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham.

  • Oct 22, 2023 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma has hit 32 sixes in the PowerPlay this year. Since January 2023, Jadeja has taken 22 ODI wickets at 28.09, significantly down from his average of 57.15 between 2019-22. New Zealand have an 8-1 advantage over India in ICC events since the start of 1990, their only defeat coming at the 2003 World Cup

  • Oct 22, 2023 9:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: The absence of Kane Williamson hasn’t bothered New Zealand. They have performed without Kane in this World Cup and it shouldn’t be of much issue against India.

  • Oct 22, 2023 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: India need to be wary about Mitchell Santner. The spinner is leading the wickets chart in middle overs in the ODI World Cup 2023 and could be a threat to Virat Kohli who he dismissed twice during the IND vs NZ series earlier this year.

  • Oct 22, 2023 9:26 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli is the only Indian to score a hundred in ODI at Dharmasala. The former India captain has been in terrific form in this World Cup scoring 85 not out, 65, 18 and 103 not out.

  • Oct 22, 2023 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, it’s a historic day at HPCA as India are set to play their first World Cup game in Dharmasala.

  • Oct 22, 2023 9:20 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: What will be India’s predicted playing XI today? Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

  • Oct 22, 2023 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma needs 93 runs more to complete 18,000 runs in International cricket. The Indian captain has been in brilliant form in this World Cup. He has scores of 0, 131, 86 and 48 so far.

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: If records are to be considered, Shubman Gill had a brilliant run against the Kiwis so far. In his last six innings, Gill has scored 50, 45 not out, 13, 208, 40 not out and 112.

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: A win on Sunday will take both sides closer to the semifinals. The Kiwis will be without skipper Kane Williamson, who fractured his thumb against Bangladesh and he may only return for the semifinals, provided they make it that far.

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: India and New Zealand have faced each other nine times in the ODI World Cup. Of these games, India have won only three times while New Zealand have come out victorious on five occasions, with one match being abandoned.

