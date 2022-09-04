LIVE Score India vs Pakistan,  IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 encounter between India and Pakistan. Exactly a week ago, there was a lot of hype around India and Pakistan meeting each other in Dubai in the Group stages of the Asia Cup 2022. It was also one of those rare occasions where the pre-match hype of an India-Pakistan match matched with the on-field play. The Group A match was an absorbing affair between the two teams, which went into the final over before Hardik Pandya, after his spell of 3/25, took India home in a tense chase of 148 with a six over long-on. Many fans had manifested another India-Pakistan meeting to happen in the Super Four stage, and the cricketing gods made it come true. Amidst the scorching heat in the UAE, the atmosphere in the Dubai International Stadium will go a couple of notches high when the greatest rivalry in the world of cricket resumes yet again on Sunday. From an Indian perspective, they will be pleased to see how Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav, along with a returning Virat Kohli, have stepped up to lead the side to victory in matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong. But there are still some areas of concern for India ahead of Sunday’s big game against Pakistan.Also Read - IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live in India and Pakistan

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:-

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda. Also Read - IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of 2nd Asia Cup Clash Against Pakistan - 'My Mindset Remains Same Across Formats'

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali. Also Read - IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 4 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Runs keep on coming thick and fast for India as India openers dominate Pakistan bowlers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Haris Rauf’s opening over didn’t go well as planned. 12 runs coming from the 4th over. India are now at 46/0 after 4 overs of play. IND 46/0 (4)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: 14 RUNS FROM THE OVER! Another expensive over from Naseem Shah, this time a run more! KL Rahul has now joined his captain to the party as they bring the fireworks at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India are now a 32/0. IND 34/0 (3)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma is in some form today! 9 runs coming from the second over the match and the Indian captain is trying the make best use of the powerplay. KL Rahul on the other end is taking his time and taking small steps, allowing his captain to take the charge. IND 20/0 (2)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: India off to a flier in the first over!! 11 runs coming from Naseem’s Shah opening over. Captain Rohit Sharma struck a boundary and a maximum in the final ball of the over. The Men in Blue are on a mission today! We’re in for something today! IND 11/0 (1)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Open Innings For India. Naseem Shah has the new ball for Pakistan. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: We are just moments away from the match as Pakistan will be chasing for the first time in the tournament. India need to put up a competitive total and push the Men in Green to the limit for a win.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma – We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you’ve to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures. Injury is something we can’t control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he’s back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI – Hardik comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam – We will bowl first. The dew could be a factor, that’s the reason we’re bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively – one change for us with Hasnain coming in.

  • 7:12 PM IST

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.