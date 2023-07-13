Home

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin Stars With Fifer, Rohit-Jaiswal Keep India In Command At Stumps

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin Stars With Fifer, Rohit-Jaiswal Keep India In Command At Stumps

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: West Indies vs India, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule West Indies VS India 150 (64.3) 1st Innings 80/0 (23.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.48) IND trail by 70 runs Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 * (73) 6x4, 0x6 Rohit Sharma (C) 30 (65) 3x4, 1x6 Jomel Warrican (6-0-20-0) * Jason Holder (4-2-6-0)

Dominica: India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test, here on Wednesday.

After some anxious start, the left-right new opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) saw through the day in their unbroken stand.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the hosts West Indies folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

