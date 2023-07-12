Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Chanderpaul Departs, Ashwin Gets Breakthrough For India

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: West Indies vs India, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Chanderpaul Departs, Ashwin Gets Breakthrough For India.

Updated: July 12, 2023 8:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

After a heart-breaking loss against Australia in the World Test Championship final, Rohit Sharma-led India start a new cycle of the WTC with their first Test against West Indies. The Test match would be played at Windsor Park in Dominica starting Wednesday. But unfortunately there are predictions of rain which would not be something the fans would hope for.

Live Updates

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: OUT!!! Ravi Ashwin cleans up Tagenarine Chanderpaul!! India draw first blood on Day 1. Raymon Reifer is the new man in. WI 31/1 (13)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: 8 over gone, Windies have been very steady. 21 runs on the board. WI 21/0 (8)

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: 5 overs has been bowled and the Windies have put up 14 runs on the board.

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: 2 overs have been bowled and the Windies put up 8 runs on the board with captain Brathwaite and Chanderpaul. Siraj and Unadkat have bowled a over each.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: Ishan Kishan has been handed a maiden test cap.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: West Indies have won the toss and opt to bat first!

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Set To Become Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Play Tests vs Father-Son Duo. Virat now will be playing against Tagenarine Chanderpaul and have previously played against his father, the great Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma has already told that he will be going with 2 spinners and 3 pacers and now we have to wait and see, who those spinners will actually be. We are expecting the duo of Ashwin and Jadeja and the trio of Shami, Siraj and perhaps Mukesh Kumar.

