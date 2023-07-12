Top Recommended Stories

live

Updated: July 12, 2023 6:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

After a heart-breaking loss against Australia in the World Test Championship final, Rohit Sharma-led India start a new cycle of the WTC with their first Test against West Indies. The Test match would be played at Windsor Park in Dominica starting Wednesday. But unfortunately there are predictions of rain which would not be something the fans would hope for.

Live Updates

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Set To Become Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Play Tests vs Father-Son Duo. Virat now will be playing against Tagenarine Chanderpaul and have previously played against his father, the great Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma has already told that he will be going with 2 spinners and 3 pacers and now we have to wait and see, who those spinners will actually be. We are expecting the duo of Ashwin and Jadeja and the trio of Shami, Siraj and perhaps Mukesh Kumar.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: The good thing is the weather. There are less chances of rainfall but the conditions will be overcast through out the day and we can only expect rainfall late in the night in Dominica.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI, 1st Test: All eyes will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma as opening pair as Shubman Gill wanted to come down at No. 3. Can Jaiswal live up to the task on his Test debut ?

  • 5:59 PM IST

  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Having finished as the runners-up twice in the competition, there have been a few bold calls made by the Indian selectors in picking the squad.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: The first Test between India and West Indies will see some rainfall on Day 1. The Dominica weather is expected to ruin the moment for the fans, but only for a brief while as the weather will be clear afterwards.

  • 5:10 PM IST

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Probable playing XI for both teams


    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat/Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Navdeep Saini/Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj




    West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua de Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel
  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test: The toss at Dominica has never been a talking point as compared to other venues. Teams batting first and second, at this ground had won games in past. The surface assists the pacers on the first day whereas the batting gets easy on the next two days. However, when the wicket gets old the spinners also come into play on Day 4 and Day 5.

