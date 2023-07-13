Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin Stars With Fifer, Rohit-Jaiswal Keep India In Command At Stumps
LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 1: West Indies vs India, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test.
LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2
Dominica: India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test, here on Wednesday.
Also Read:
Trending Now
After some anxious start, the left-right new opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) saw through the day in their unbroken stand.
Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the hosts West Indies folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you