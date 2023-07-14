LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Jaiswal, Rohit Centuries Put Visitors in Box Seat

Home

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: West Indies vs India, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule West Indies VS India 150 (64.3) 1st Innings 312/2 (113.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.76) IND lead by 162 runs Last Wicket: Shubman Gill c Alick Athanaze b Jomel Warrican 6 (11) - 240/2 in 78.5 Over Yashasvi Jaiswal 143 * (350) 14x4, 0x6 Virat Kohli 36 (96) 1x4, 0x6 Jomel Warrican (34-3-82-1) * Alick Athanaze (13-2-33-1)

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a mature century on debut while skipper Rohit Sharma too reached the three-figure mark as India strengthened their position in the first Test against the West Indies at tea on the second day on Thursday. While Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 116, Rohit departed after a well-made 103 to take India to 245 for two in their first innings in reply to West Indies’ 150 all out. Batting at no.3 position, Shubman Gill (6) to perished early. At the second break of the day, Virat Kohli (4 not out) was in Jaiswal’s company. Resuming the day at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to notch up centuries.

