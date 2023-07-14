Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Jaiswal, Rohit Centuries Put Visitors In Driver’s Seat
live

LIVE Updates | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Jaiswal, Rohit Centuries Put Visitors In Driver’s Seat

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: West Indies vs India, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test.

Updated: July 14, 2023 7:20 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Yashasvi Jaiswal

143* (350) 14x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

36 (96) 1x4, 0x6

Jomel Warrican

(34-3-82-1)*

Alick Athanaze

(13-2-33-1)
Ind vs WI, 1st Test Live Cricket Score

LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 3

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a mature century on debut while skipper Rohit Sharma too reached the three-figure mark as India strengthened their position in the first Test against the West Indies at tea on the second day on Thursday. While Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 116, Rohit departed after a well-made 103 to take India to 245 for two in their first innings in reply to West Indies’ 150 all out.  Batting at no.3 position, Shubman Gill (6) to perished early. At the second break of the day, Virat Kohli (4 not out) was in Jaiswal’s company. Resuming  the day at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to notch up centuries.

Live Updates

  • 1:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: The fall of two wickets seem to have dented the run flow as Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal are playing the cautious game in the final session on the day. After 95 overs, India are 273/2, with a lead of 123 runs.

  • 12:37 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: 250 up for India with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 120. Virat Kohli is batting at 5, India have taken a 100-run lead. IND 250/2

  • 12:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: New batter Shubman Gill departs too in quick succession. Virat Kohli joins Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. Jomel Warrican tales the wicket. IND 240/2

  • 11:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: Rohit Sharma brings up his 10th Test hundred and departs the next ball. Big big breakthrough for West Indies. Rohit departs for 103, caught by Joshua de Silva, off Alick Akanaze. IND 229/1

  • 11:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: After Yashasvi Jaiswal, India captain Rohit Sharma is too on a verge of scoring a Test century. IND 225/0

  • 11:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jasiwal becomes the third Indian to scored a debut Test hundred against West Indies after Rohit Sharma (2013) and Prithvi Shaw (2018).

  • 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: Century for Yashavi Jaiswal, a single off Anick Atanaze. The youngster jumps and screams in joy. What a moment for the Mumbai batter. He becomes the 17th Indian to score a Test ton on Test debut.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: 200 up for India, lead by 50 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 99.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: Its total domination by India, especially both the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. Such has been the play by the visitors, home captain Kraigg Brathwaite looks in despair, almost resignation on his face. IND 174/0, lead by 24 runs

