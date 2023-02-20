Home

Sports

LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Score: Harmanpreet-Richa Depart Quickly, Mandhana Key For Final Flourish

live

LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Score: Harmanpreet-Richa Depart Quickly, Mandhana Key For Final Flourish

LIVE India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Updates: Harmanpreet-Richa Depart Quickly, Mandhana Key For Final Flourish. Get latest updates, score and ball-by-ball commentary of the Women's T20 World Cup Match.

LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Score: India Plot Comeback Against Ireland With Semis At Stake.

LIVE India vs Ireland, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

Gqeberha: India will look to bounce back from its defeat against England with a big win against Ireland to remain in contention for a semi-final berth in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Gqeberha on Monday.

After the 11-run loss to England on Saturday, its first defeat in the showpiece, India is in second spot with four points from three matches behind England (six points from three straight wins) which has qualified for the semi-finals.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now need not only a win against Ireland in its last group match on Monday but also a big one to have any chance of filling up the remaining semi-final spot from Group 2.

It needs to improve its net run rate from the current + 0.205.

Ireland Women (Playing XI): Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.