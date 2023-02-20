Top Recommended Stories

LIVE India vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Updates: Harmanpreet-Richa Depart Quickly, Mandhana Key For Final Flourish.

Updated: February 20, 2023 7:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Gqeberha: India will look to bounce back from its defeat against England with a big win against Ireland to remain in contention for a semi-final berth in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Gqeberha on Monday.

After the 11-run loss to England on Saturday, its first defeat in the showpiece, India is in second spot with four points from three matches behind England (six points from three straight wins) which has qualified for the semi-finals.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now need not only a win against Ireland in its last group match on Monday but also a big one to have any chance of filling up the remaining semi-final spot from Group 2.

It needs to improve its net run rate from the current + 0.205.

Ireland Women (Playing XI): Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup: OUT!! Laura Delaney has done it again, the Ireland captain removes the Indian skipper and Irish Women get their second wicket of the game. As we speak, Ireland have got themselves a 3rd wicket!!! India in spot of bother! IND 115/3 (16)

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup: 10 runs coming from the over, India have bettered their run-rate. 15 overs gone, India are now at 105/1. Smriti Mandhana is in supreme form today. IND 105/1 (15)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup: After getting a life-line for the second time, Smriti Mandhana gets to her half-century with a six. The runs are now in coming in for India and now the Women in Blue can believe. IND 95/1 (14)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup: 8 runs coming from the over, India are now at 86/1 after 13 overs of play. IND 86/1 (13)

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup: The run-rate is still at 7s as India notch up yet another 7-run over. After 12 overs of play, India are currently reeling at 78/1. IND 78/1 (12)

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup: 11 overs gone, India manage to get 8 runs in the over. India take their total with Mandhana and Harmanpreet to 71/1. IND 71/1 (11)

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup: Well 10 overs are done and dusted and India have managed to put up just 63 runs on the board. Not the best scores in the T20I format but still another 60 balls are left and with 9 wickets in hand, India will have ample time to make amends. IND 63/1 (10)

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup: OUT!! Captain Laura Delaney draws first blood for Ireland!! Shafali Verma departs and India now have to start all over again! IND 62/1 (9.3)

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup: Decent over for the Indians, 7 runs coming off it. India are now at 60/9. The run-rate might not be that impressive but if the batters stay till the very end, India can expect a big score for sure. IND 60/0 (9)

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, Women’s T20 World Cup: 8 overs gone, India are now at 53/0. Smriti Mandhana was dropped at mid-wicket on 31 and the RCB batter is looking promising now. Still the Women in Blue have to do a lot of work to better their run-rate. IND 53/0 (8)

