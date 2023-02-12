Top Recommended Stories

Updated: February 12, 2023 5:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Pakistan, Live, Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

IND Vs PAK, Live Updates, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score

Cape Town: India may miss star batter Smriti Mandhana against Pakistan but that might not be an issue when the Harmanpreet Kaur’s side take on the arch-rivals in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener on Sunday in Cape Town. India have never won a senior women’s T20 World Cup title and would aim to break the Australia and England supremacy.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Live Updates

  • 5:43 PM IST

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: PITCH REPORT | The average first innings score at the Newlands Ground is 150. This pitch is very suitable for spinners and winning the toss should prompt the team to bowl first. Teams have won the most here while chasing.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: Apart from Pakistan, India will also be facing the likes of 2009 champions England, 2016 winners West Indies and Ireland in the group stage of the competition.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: The last time these two teams met in a T20I game, it was in the Women’s Asia Cup at Sylhet, Bangladesh in October last year, where Pakistan pulled off an upset 13-run victory over India. The Women in Blue will be hoping that they get the better of Pakistan to get their T20 World Cup campaign kickstarted on a bright note and inch closer towards the elusive trophy.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: HEAD TO HEAD | If we look at the head-to-head statistics, India lead against their arch-rivals 10-3 in the shortest format of the game.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: She will be looking at her compatriots, veteran all-rounder Nida Dar and young lower-order batter Ayesha Naseem, apart from Sidra Amin and Tuba Hassan, to come good in the T20 World Cup. The bowling unit will be spearheaded by fast bowler Fatima Sana, with Tuba, Aimen Anwar, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal to provide ample support on slow pitches.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: Bismah Maroof, captain of the Pakistan team, will be looking to improve on her country’s performances in major tournaments and change the fortunes of the team at the T20 World Cup. Bismah and Javeria Khan are featuring in their eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: With the ball, the roles of Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar and Shikha Pandey will be key in the fast-bowling department. In terms of spinners, Deepti will need Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya and part-time spinners, Harmanpreet and Shafali, to come good.

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: If India are to go all the way to the trophy, they will need Shafali, Richa and Jemimah Rodrigues to come good consistently plus support mainstays Harmanpreet and Smriti. Deepti has to continue her good form with bat and ball, which has been stellar of late.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup: But in the last few days, the availability of Smriti and Harmanpreet have emerged as areas of concern. Harmanpreet had picked a left-shoulder injury during the loss in the tri-series final to South Africa while Smriti had apparently picked an injury to her left middle finger in the warm-up match against Australia. Even though Harmanpreet will be available for the big clash.

Published Date: February 12, 2023 5:38 PM IST

Updated Date: February 12, 2023 5:39 PM IST

