India Women vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND-W vs SL-W, IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Sri Lanka. India Women (IN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will clash against each other in the second match of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 tournament at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday. India Women won the first six editions of the tournaments but lost in the finals against Bangladesh Women in the last edition in 2018. India won four out of five group stage matches, including a big seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka, during the 2018 edition. Sri Lanka Women have never won the Asia Cup tournament, but reached the finals of the first four editions, losing to India on all occasions. They won only two matches out of five group stage fixtures and finished in the fourth position during tournament's last edition in 2018. The pitch at Sylhet District Stadium has a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers in T20 games. In the two T20 women's matches played here, the highest innings total is 135 runs, and the lowest is 100 runs.

Live Updates

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: PITCH REPORT | The surface at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly track that remains unchanged throughout the game. Toss will play a big factor at the venue as the chasing side has triumphed in six out of eight matches at the batting paradise.

  • 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: KEY PLAYERS | Renuka Singh Thakur: A sensational pacer in the making, Renuka Singh has been mighty impressive since the Commonwealth Games 2022. She was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, and then impressed everyone with her bowling skills in the series against England, picking up two four-wicket hauls. Thus, she will lead India’s assault.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: KEY PLAYERS | Smriti Mandhana: The Indian opener has been in great form in the white-ball format, and her skills in the shortest format of the game are known to all. She has been giving India the perfect start in recent games and is one of the most crucial players in the unit. Given her current form, she will be at her best in this tournament.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: India is in great form currently, as they’re backed with a Commonwealth Games silver medal and a historic win against England in the white-ball format. The Women in Blue will look to continue their winning momentum. The last time the two teams faced each other off was when India toured Sri Lanka in June-July. India won the T20I series by 2-1 and the ODI series by 3-0.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: The eighth edition of the Women’s Asia Cup is all set to begin on October 1, 2022, and India will open its campaign on the very first day by squaring off against Sri Lanka in the second game of the tournament. India has won the title a record six times and will be looking to extend their streak whereas Sri Lanka would enter the tournament with an aim of winning their maiden title.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

  • 11:31 AM IST

