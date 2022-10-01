India Women vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022, IND-W vs SL-W, IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Sri Lanka. India Women (IN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will clash against each other in the second match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 tournament at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday. India Women won the first six editions of the tournaments but lost in the finals against Bangladesh Women in the last edition in 2018. India won four out of five group stage matches, including a big seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka, during the 2018 edition. Sri Lanka Women have never won the Asia Cup tournament, but reached the finals of the first four editions, losing to India on all occasions. They won only two matches out of five group stage fixtures and finished in the fourth position during tournament’s last edition in 2018. The pitch at Sylhet District Stadium has a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers in T20 games. In the two T20 women’s matches played here, the highest innings total is 135 runs, and the lowest is 100 runs.Also Read - IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women's Asia Cup: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sylhet District Stadium 1 PM IST October 1st, Saturday

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.