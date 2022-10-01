India Women vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022, IND-W vs SL-W, IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Sri Lanka. Also Read - IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women's Asia Cup: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sylhet District Stadium 1 PM IST October 1st, Saturday

The stand between Verma and Rodrigues didn't last long as Ranasinghe strikes for Lankan Lionesses to remove the former. Mandhana Perishes Early; in the Innings and now the du of Verma-Rodrigues need to steer the innings for team India. Sri Lanka have wo the toss and elected to bowl first.

Live Updates

  • 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: That’s the end of the powerplay and Team India after a steady start have lost both there openers inside the powerplay. Sungandika and Ranasinghe has picked up a wicket each for Sri Lanka and now it’s down to captain Harmanpreet Singh and Jemimah Rodrigues to steer India’s innings post the initial phase of the game. The Women in Blue are now at 33/2. IND 33/2 (6)

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! Ranasinghe removes Shefali Verma and the latter’s poor form continues for Team India. Two quick wickets has now brought Harmanpreet Kaur at the crease. India are now in a spot of bother. Only 4 runs coming in the over. IND 23/2 (4)

  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: OUT!! Sugandika Kumari strikes for the Lankan Lionesses! Smriti Mandhana departs early for Team India! An early wicket will definitely set the tone for Sri Lanka. First Blow for India. 7 runs coming from the over. IND 19/1 (3)

  • 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Another 6 runs coming from the over, India are dealing with one boundary per over. Mandhana opens her boundary account in the innings. The Women Blue are now at 12/0. IND 12/0 (2)

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: First over done and dusted, India put up 6 runs on the board. Steady start to the innings. Verma getting the lone boundary in the opening over. IND 6/0 (1)

  • 1:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana open innings for India. Sugandika Kumari has the new ball for Sri Lanka. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Chamari Athapaththu – We will bowl first. Pretty concerned about our bowling unit and this pitch might help a bit. We just need to stick to our plans. We have a couple of changes.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur- We were also looking to bowl which would have given us an idea about how the surface plays. We have a balanced side, new batters and bowlers are coming up and we hope they do well. We are going with 3 spinners and two pacers.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.