India Women vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND-W vs SL-W, IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Sri Lanka.

The stand between Verma and Rodrigues didn't last long as Ranasinghe strikes for Lankan Lionesses to remove the former. Mandhana Perishes Early; in the Innings and now the du of Verma-Rodrigues need to steer the innings for team India. Sri Lanka have wo the toss and elected to bowl first.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi. Also Read - Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming: MNT vs BHK When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.