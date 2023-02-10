IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Murphy Sends Ashwin Back; Rohit-Pujara Key For India
LIVE UPDATES, India Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 Score: India are on driver's seat in Nagpur against Australia. | Get ball-by-ball commentary.
India vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2 Scores
India will look to capitalise on the start and go for big total on Day 2 of the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Friday. In reply to Australia’s 177 all out, India are 77/1 at Day 1 stumps with captain Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 56. KL Rahul was the only Indian wicket to fall for 20. Earlier at VCA stadium, Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to international cricket with a five-wicket haul registering his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin tok 3/42 while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took one wicket apiece.
Also Read:
- IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's Form Crucial For India Against Australia In Tests, Explains Ravi Shastri
- IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Marnus Labuschagne Admits Leaning Few Shots From Virat Kohli
- IND vs AUS 1st Test: Peter Handscomb Reveals Nagpur Pitch Condition Says, 'It’s Tough Because The Pitch Was Playing Tricks'
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.