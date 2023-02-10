Top Recommended Stories

  • IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Murphy Sends Ashwin Back; Rohit-Pujara Key For India
live

IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Murphy Sends Ashwin Back; Rohit-Pujara Key For India

LIVE UPDATES, India Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 Score: India are on driver's seat in Nagpur against Australia. | Get ball-by-ball commentary.

Updated: February 10, 2023 10:52 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Cheteshwar Pujara

6* (11) 1x4, 0x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

81 (118) 12x4, 2x6

Scott Boland

(8.2-4-6-0)*

Todd Murphy

(11-1-28-2)
Live, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 (Image: Twitter)

India vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2 Scores

India will look to capitalise on the start and go for big total on Day 2 of the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Friday. In reply to Australia’s 177 all out, India are 77/1 at Day 1 stumps with captain Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 56. KL Rahul was the only Indian wicket to fall for 20. Earlier at VCA stadium, Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to international cricket with a five-wicket haul registering his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin tok 3/42 while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took one wicket apiece.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE, IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Murphy to Rohit. The debutant appeals for a LBW while Steve Smith appeals for a catch it seems. Umpire gives Not Out. Pat Cummins goes upstairs. TV umpire says the ball pitched outside the leg stump and there is no movement at all. AUS lose review. IND 130/2

  • 10:56 AM IST

    LIVE, IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Injury Update – Matt Renshaw has been sent for scans after the Australian hurt his knee during the warm-up just before the start of play on Day 2.

  • 10:54 AM IST

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE, IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: OUT! Todd Murphy gives Australia breakthrough. Ravi Ashwin departs, LBW for 23. In walks Cheteshwar Pujara and goes into business straightaway. IND 124/2

  • 10:34 AM IST

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE, IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Todd Murphy is brought back into the attack. He is the man who dismissed KL Rahul yesterday. The youngster has shown good control in his first Test match. A maiden from Murphy. Time for drinks. IND 117/1

  • 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE, IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: MAIDEN! from Scott Boland to Ashwin. AUS in need of a desperate breakthrough. Rohit and Ashwin are anchoring the Indian innings to a huge score. IND 115/1

  • 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE, IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: BOUNDARY! from Rohit Sharma to end Nathan Lyon’s over. He enters the 70s (72 runs) now with that four. India still trail by 62 runs. IND 115/1

  • 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE, IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Australia bring Scott Boland in the attack. Can’t understand why Todd Murphy was given just an over so far. Meanwhile, Matt Renshaw is out of the field due to an injury. Ashton Agar is currently in the field for him. IND 111/1

  • 10:06 AM IST

Published Date: February 10, 2023 10:45 AM IST

Updated Date: February 10, 2023 10:52 AM IST

