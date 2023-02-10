Home

IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Murphy Sends Ashwin Back; Rohit-Pujara Key For India

LIVE UPDATES, India Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 Score: India are on driver's seat in Nagpur against Australia. | Get ball-by-ball commentary.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 177 (63.5) 1st Innings 134/2 (43.2) Run Rate: (Current: 3.09) IND trail by 43 runs Last Wicket: Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Todd Murphy 23 (62) - 118/2 in 40.1 Over Cheteshwar Pujara 6 * (11) 1x4, 0x6 Rohit Sharma (C) 81 (118) 12x4, 2x6 Scott Boland (8.2-4-6-0) * Todd Murphy (11-1-28-2)

India will look to capitalise on the start and go for big total on Day 2 of the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Friday. In reply to Australia’s 177 all out, India are 77/1 at Day 1 stumps with captain Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 56. KL Rahul was the only Indian wicket to fall for 20. Earlier at VCA stadium, Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to international cricket with a five-wicket haul registering his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin tok 3/42 while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took one wicket apiece.

