  • IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Jadeja, Axar Steer India After Murphy Fifer
live

IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Jadeja, Axar Steer India After Murphy Fifer

LIVE UPDATES, India Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 Score: India are on driver's seat in Nagpur against Australia. | Get ball-by-ball commentary.

Updated: February 10, 2023 4:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Axar Patel

36* (67) 6x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

57 (144) 8x4, 0x6

Pat Cummins

(17.5-2-73-1)*

Todd Murphy

(33-8-79-5)
Live, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 (Image: Twitter)

India vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2 Scores

Australia enjoyed a good first session on Day 2 of the first Test against India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy on Friday in Nagpur. Debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy (4/54) struck thrice, removing Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin in quick succession. Rohit Sharma competed his ninth hundred in Tests and is going strong.

Live Updates

  • 4:17 PM IST

  • 4:14 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Fifty run partnership comes up between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja with the former hitting Pat Cummins down the ground for a four. IND 292/7

  • 4:05 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: India’s lead crosses 100. Ravindra Jadeja is playing on 57 not out while Axar Patel is batting on 27. IND 287/7

  • 3:49 PM IST

  • 3:48 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: India inch closer to 100-run innings lead with both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel going strong. A lead close to 150 or more would be a bonus for the hosts. IND 267/7

  • 3:37 PM IST

  • 3:32 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Fifty for Ravindra Jadeja with a single off Scot Boland. And there comes the sword celebration. Earlier, he took a fifer on Day 1 during Australian innings. Top knock from the Saurashtra all-rounder. IND 257/7

  • 3:18 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: UPDATE – Matthew Renshaw has returned to the field, much to the relief of Australia after undergoing scans following a knee injury which he suffered during the warm-up session ahead of the second day’s play. The 26-year-old returned to the field later in the afternoon after passing a fitness test.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: 250 comes up for India with a single from Axar Patel off Pat Cummins. IND 250/7

  • 3:15 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Virat Kohli has been dismissed by a debutant 19 times now in international cricket.

Published Date: February 10, 2023 4:06 PM IST

Updated Date: February 10, 2023 4:13 PM IST

