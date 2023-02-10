Home

IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Jadeja, Axar Steer India After Murphy Fifer

IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Jadeja, Axar Steer India After Murphy Fifer

LIVE UPDATES, India Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 Score: India are on driver's seat in Nagpur against Australia. | Get ball-by-ball commentary.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 177 (63.5) 1st Innings 296/7 (103.5) Run Rate: (Current: 2.85) IND lead by 119 runs Last Wicket: Srikar Bharat (W) lbw b Todd Murphy 8 (10) - 240/7 in 83.1 Over Axar Patel 36 * (67) 6x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja 57 (144) 8x4, 0x6 Pat Cummins (17.5-2-73-1) * Todd Murphy (33-8-79-5)

Australia enjoyed a good first session on Day 2 of the first Test against India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy on Friday in Nagpur. Debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy (4/54) struck thrice, removing Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin in quick succession. Rohit Sharma competed his ninth hundred in Tests and is going strong.

