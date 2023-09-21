Top Recommended Stories

India vs Bangladesh Football Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Chhetri and Co Search For Goals

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Football, Group A: Chhetri and Co Search For Goals. The Blue Tigers are desperate for a win to keep themselves alive in the continental showpiece. Check Live updates here.

Published: September 21, 2023 1:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co Eye Crucial 3 Points. (Image: Twitter)

India vs Bangladesh Football Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Group A: The Indian football team was off to a worst possible start in the Asian Games 2023 as the Blue Tigers were humbled by a resounding margin of 5-1 at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium, Huangzhou on Tuesday on the hands of China. Kerala Blasters’ Rahul KP was the lone scorer for the Indians but a second-half below average performance, saw them concede 4 goals. Today’s opponent Bangladesh will also be coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Myanmar and they are also looking for that all-important three points. Skipper Sunil Chhetri, who was not at this best in the last game, will have to found his mojo and inspire this young team to a much-needed victory.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES Football Full SQUAD: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

Live Updates

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football: India are knocking on the door as they keep the Bangladesh defenders busy in their half. The Blue Tigers need to keep on playing like this and keep up the pressure. IND 0-0 BAN (16th Min)

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football: Rahul KP and Sunil Chhetri combining well, getting in the one-two’s and and even getting in good deliveries to have a head. Chhetri came close but it lacked the direction and the venom. IND 0-0 BAN (11th Min)

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football: India are switching wings and bringing in men forward to generate and opening. India will be desperate for goals today, will try to bridge the goal difference. IND 0-0 BAN (7th Min)

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football: Bangladesh look very agile in the opening minutes as they look to find an opening. IND 0-0 BAN (4th Min)

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football: India are playing in their sky blue away jerseys, whereas Bangladesh are in their away red jersey.

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football: We are done with the national anthem and the match is underway!

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football: It’s pouring down in China but we have to wait and see whether India can pour down goals or not. It would be a tense game for sure.

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, Asian Game 2023 Football: Hopefully this Indian team can come up with the good and get the all-important 3 points.

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs BAN, Asian Games 2023 Football: India have released their playing XI with a number of changes. First-choice GK, Dheerja makes his way, Rohit Danu will partner Sunil Chhetri in the attack and Chinglensana SIngh will bolster the defence along with Sandesh Jhingan and Lachungnunga.

  • Sep 21, 2023 1:08 PM IST

