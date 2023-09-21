Home

India vs Bangladesh Football Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Chhetri and Co Search For Goals

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Football, Group A: Chhetri and Co Search For Goals. The Blue Tigers are desperate for a win to keep themselves alive in the continental showpiece. Check Live updates here.

LIVE India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co Eye Crucial 3 Points. (Image: Twitter)

India vs Bangladesh Football Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Group A: The Indian football team was off to a worst possible start in the Asian Games 2023 as the Blue Tigers were humbled by a resounding margin of 5-1 at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium, Huangzhou on Tuesday on the hands of China. Kerala Blasters’ Rahul KP was the lone scorer for the Indians but a second-half below average performance, saw them concede 4 goals. Today’s opponent Bangladesh will also be coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Myanmar and they are also looking for that all-important three points. Skipper Sunil Chhetri, who was not at this best in the last game, will have to found his mojo and inspire this young team to a much-needed victory.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES Football Full SQUAD: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

