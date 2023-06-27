Home

IND vs KUW, SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri and Co Eye Bright Start. Group A's table-toppers India and Kuwait lock horns in the last group match of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Group A’s table-toppers India and Kuwait lock horns in the last group match of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. India have faced Kuwait three times at the senior level (one win, two defeats). The previous meeting came in a 2010 friendly in Abu Dhabi, which ended up in a 1-9 hammering for India. The only time the Blue Tigers beat the West Asians was in a 3-2 friendly win in 2004 in Kuwait City.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

