  • LIVE Updates | India Vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship Final: Jhingan Boost For Blue Tigers
India vs Kuwait Live Match Updates, SAFF Championship Final: Stay tuned to this space for all the match updates from Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Updated: July 4, 2023 5:54 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Defending champions India would look to preserve a proud record and add a ninth title to their shelf when they face a tough Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final in Bengaluru on Tuesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. India were stretched to a penalty shootout by Lebanon in the semifinals before winning 4-2, while Kuwait had to wait till extra time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh.

Live Updates

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs KUW, SAFF Championship Final: With 23 tournament goals Sunil Chhetri is on level with Ali Ashfaq of Maldives. A goal in the final would make Sunil an all-time highest scorer in the tournament. Sunil is also leading the charts in the ongoing edition with 5 goals.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs KUW, SAFF Championship Final: India would also hope that Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh and Udanta Singh will continue to be energetic on the field, feeding Chhetri with those dreaded crosses. Mahesh, who is usually deployed as a winger, was fielded behind Chhetri against Lebanon to add more support to the skipper.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs KUW, SAFF Championship Final: However, India, under the talismanic Sunil Chhetri, had shown a streak of determination to rise above obstacles. After scoring in three successive matches in the group stage, Chhetri was not able to find the back of the net in the semifinals against Lebanon.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs KUW, SAFF Championship Final: Head coach Igor Stimac will be absent from the India dug out in this match as well after he was slapped with two-match ban by the SAFF disciplinary committee. Stimac had received his second red card of the tournament during the match against Kuwait. Earlier, he was slapped with a red card in India’s tournament opener against Pakistan.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs KUW, SAFF Championship Final: In the final, India will also be boosted by the return of key defender Sandesh Jhingan. He had missed the semifinal against Lebanon owing to two accumulated yellow cards against Pakistan and Kuwait. Anwar Ali had replaced Jhingan in the line-up against Lebanon in the semifinals, and he did an excellent job in thwarting Lebanese advances.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs KUW, SAFF Championship Final: India were stretched to a penalty shootout by Lebanon in the semifinals before winning 4-2, while Kuwait had to wait till extra time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs KUW, SAFF Championship Final: India might just appear to have a slight upper hand in front of a hugely partisan home crowd at the Kanteerava Stadium. But there is a worrying aspect. Will India be able to give their best in the final after they were made to toil for two matches in succession?

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs KUW, SAFF Championship Final: Hello and welcome to the final of SAFF Championship from Bengaluru. India are eight-time champions and will be looking to get their hands on the title for the ninth time.

