Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | India Vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship Final: Jhingan Boost For Blue Tigers

live

LIVE Updates | India Vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship Final: Jhingan Boost For Blue Tigers

India vs Kuwait Live Match Updates, SAFF Championship Final: Stay tuned to this space for all the match updates from Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium

India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship Final, Live

LIVE Updates | India Vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship Final

Defending champions India would look to preserve a proud record and add a ninth title to their shelf when they face a tough Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final in Bengaluru on Tuesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. India were stretched to a penalty shootout by Lebanon in the semifinals before winning 4-2, while Kuwait had to wait till extra time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES