LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co Push Hard For An Opener

IND vs LBN, SAFF C'ship 2023: Sunil Chhetri and Co Push Hard For An Opener. The Indian senior men's team will face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Published: July 1, 2023 8:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bengaluru: The Indian senior men’s team will face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Live Updates

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: 8 minutes remaining in the clock plus added time. It looks like we are heading for extra-time! IND 0-0 LBN (82nd Min)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: India push hard for an opener. But the goal is not coming. This match will definitely go down the wire. IND 0-0 LBN (57th Min)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: We are back for the second-half!! Lebanon get the ball rolling!

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: HALF-TIME: IND 0-0 LBN

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: 35 minutes into the clock and we are yet to see a goal from either side. A tough semi-final, like how it should be. IND 0-0 LBN (34th Min)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: India with the perfect chance!! But the attempt has been ruled off-side!! Jeakson SIngh should’ve gone for the shot himself after receiving a delightful ball from Chhetri. Jeakson instead laid it off to Sahal who was off-side. IND 0-0 LBN (16th Min)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: India have managed to make only two runs in the opening 15 minutes in the Lebanon half. The Blue Tigers haven’t really tested the Lebanese keeper. IND 0-0 LBN (15th Min)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: India have been clearly sloppy so far and Lebanon fail to convert a one-on-one opportunity. Another chance missed!! This time Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stretching out his long legs to thwart the attack. India under serious pressure. IND 0-0 LBN (8th Min)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: The visitors make big statement early on in the game. India need to be cautious. IND 0-0 LBN (2nd Min)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF C’ship 2023 Score: LEBANON MISS A GLORIOUS CHANCE EARLY ON!! Captain Hassan, who was unmarked skied it above the framework of the goal!! Should’ve buried it! IND 0-0 LBN (1st Min)

