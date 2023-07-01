Top Recommended Stories

LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Score: All Eyes On Sunil Chhetri

IND vs LBN, SAFF C'ship 2023: All Eyes On Sunil Chhetri. The Indian senior men's team will face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Updated: July 1, 2023 6:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bengaluru: The Indian senior men’s team will face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF Championship 2023: Always fond of playing in front of his home fans at the Kanteerava, Chhetri cannot wait for more unconditional support from the stands tonight. “Me and a lot of boys are quite greedy when it comes to playing in Bengaluru. We’ve been treated to some outstanding support in the last three games. I’m pretty sure you will also turn up for the semi-finals because you all love football and it’s a big game for us.”

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF Championship 2023: “Personally, I always want to play with Jhingan, whether in the national team, club or training ground. The number one reason for that is that he does not like to lose. I hope, after the game, I can tell you that we didn’t miss him because whoever comes in his place will do justice and give his best, and I know that for a fact,” said the skipper.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF Championship 2023: Sandesh Jhingan’s second yellow card of the tournament against Kuwait meant that the sturdy central defender would also be unavailable for the semi-final. While acknowledging what a big blow it will be for India to not have the Hero of the Tournament from the Intercontinental Cup in tomorrow’s line-up, Chhetri assured that his boots will be duly filled.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF Championship 2023: Adding to his former teammate’s words, Chhetri said, “We know quite a lot about Lebanon as we’ve already played them twice. I’m sure they have the same feeling about us. They would also want a piece of us back because of what happened in the last two games.”

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF Championship 2023: “They had issues with the weather in Bhubaneswar, but they’re playing better here. It will be a different match. They are a strong attacking side. Their number seven (captain Hassan Maatouk) is a very talented player,” shared Gawali when asked for his thoughts on Lebanon.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF Championship 2023: Gawali, who also took the reins during the 2-0 win against Nepal, is determined to repeat what the Blue Tigers did against Lebanon in Odisha. “Our boys are motivated, committed, and focused on the fight against Lebanon. We’ll continue with the same attitude we’ve shown so far in the tournament,” said the former India international.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF Championship 2023: “A lot of preparation is done before the game day, where he (Stimac) will be involved. Of course, you want your leader to be on the sidelines. But whatever little we’ll miss during the match, his main man (Gawali) will make sure we miss him less,” said Chhetri.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF Championship 2023: Stimac was shown his second red card of the tournament against Kuwait, leading to his suspension from the dugout for the crucial semi-final clash. However, captain Sunil Chhetri assured the team will do just fine under assistant coach Mahesh Gawali.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF Championship 2023: The day after, Lebanon edged Maldives 1-0 to end their Group B campaign with a perfect nine points, adding to their wins over Bangladesh (2-0) and Bhutan (4-1).

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LBN, SAFF Championship 2023: India finished Group A in second spot, only trailing Kuwait on goals scored, with wins over Pakistan (4-0) and Nepal (2-0). The top spot was within the hosts’ grasp as they led 1-0 against Kuwait just six minutes before the full-time whistle on Tuesday until Anwar Ali’s own goal restored parity, leaving India to remain content with second place.

