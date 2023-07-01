Home

LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co Win 4-2 On Penalties, Set Final Clash With Kuwait

LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co Win 4-2 On Penalties, Set Final Clash With Kuwait

IND vs LBN, SAFF C'ship 2023: Sunil Chhetri and Co Win 4-2 On Penalties, Set Final Clash With Kuwait. The Indian senior men's team will face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co Eye Final Berth.

LIVE | India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023

Bengaluru: The Indian senior men’s team will face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

