India vs Leicestershire 4-Day Warm-up Test LIVE Score and Updates

Leicester: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 4-day warm-up Test between India and Leicestershire.

UPDATES: Virat-Bharat Take India To 90/5 Till Lunch; Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer Perishes, Leicestershire On Top; Hanuma Vihari Departs; Virat-Shreyas Hold Key For Visitors. Rohit Sharma Departs; Virat-Vihari Hold Key For Visitors. Shubman Gill Perishes; Rohit-Vihari Hold Key For Visitors. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Steady For Visitors; Home-Side Search For Early Wickets. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Open Innings For Visitors. Rohit Sharma have won the toss and elected to bat first at Grace Road.

Preview: Team India will be playing the 5th rescheduled Test match from July 01 to July 05 during their tour to England. The visitors will be kickstarting their preparation for the Test match with a four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire. The match will get underway on June 23 at Grace Road. Though the game doesn’t have first-class status, it is important for India as apart from Cheteshar Pujara, no other player has played the longest format of the game since March. Ravindra Jadeja will be the player to watch out for in the warm-up as he has been out of action for almost two months due to an injury. To allow all the Indian players to be a part of the practice game, it has been decided that Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna will be playing from the Leicestershire side.

Squads India vs Leicestershire CCC

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Live Updates

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs LEI Test: We will be right back after 30 minutes for all the live updates. Stay tuned and don’t go anywhere!

  • 5:12 PM IST

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs LEI Test: FOUR!!! SHOT OF AUTHORITY!!! from Bharat. Class was written all over it. That’s it in the first session of the play. India have lost half of their side, however, Virat Kohli still stands. IND 90-5 after 28 overs.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs LEI Test: Virat Kohli is resolute as ever. Hope, he converts it into a big score in the end. Srikar Bharat, his partner at the other end, has to display a gritty innings here too. A partnership would come in handy here. IND 86/5 (26.2)

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs LEI Test: OUT!!! Ravindra Jadeja walks off. Walker is having a field day today at the Leicestershire Cricket Ground. IND 81/5 (24)

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs LEI Test: It has been a fascinating contest between Team India and Leicestershire till now. Shreyas Iyer failed to impress as he departed early without scoring. Ravindra Jadeja have walked in to accompany Virat Kohli. IND 77/4 (23)

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LEI Warm-Up Test: 20 overs gone, Indi are now at 55/3. IND 55/3 (20)

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LEI Warm-Up Test: 19 overs gone, India are now at 55/3. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer need to buckle up for the visitors. IND 55/3 (19)

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LEI Warm-Up Test: OUT! Roman Walker gets his second wicket yet again! India lose their third in quick-succession, Hanuma Vihari takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in for India. Men in Blue in spot of bother. IND 54/3 (17.1)

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs LEI Warm-Up Test: Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary, India need to re-build from here as the openers are gone. The visitors are now at 54/2. IND 54/2 (17)