Leicester: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 4-day warm-up Test between India and Leicestershire. Team India will be playing the 5th rescheduled Test match from July 01 to July 05 during their tour to England. The visitors will be kickstarting their preparation for the Test match with a four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire. The match will get underway on June 23 at Grace Road. Though the game doesn’t have first-class status, it is important for India as apart from Cheteshar Pujara, no other player has played the longest format of the game since March. Ravindra Jadeja will be the player to watch out for in the warm-up as he has been out of action for almost two months due to an injury. To allow all the Indian players to be a part of the practice game, it has been decided that Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna will be playing from the Leicestershire side. Also Read - Leicestershire vs India LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule; When And Where to Watch 4-Day Warm-up Game

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Live Updates

  • 1:53 PM IST

    IND vs LEI Warm-Up Test: The match will start at 3:00 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match from Leicester here at India.com.

  • 1:43 PM IST

  • 1:43 PM IST

  • 1:40 PM IST

    IND vs LEI Warm-Up Test: Since this is a friendly warm-up game, four Indian players will be playing from their side. Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna will be featuring on the Leicestershire side for this match.A good game is anticipated here between these two sides, and also Indian players will be looking to use this game as a last-minute preparation for the big game. The performances of the players here will also impact their selection chances in the official one-off fifth Test match.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    IND vs LEI Warm-Up Test: India will be hoping to get used to the conditions before the big game. In the absence of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill will open for India along with skipper Rohit Sharma. The pace battery includes Prasidh Krishna, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Shardul Thakur. Leicestershire side has announced their squad, and they will be led by Sam Evans.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    IND vs LEI Warm-Up Test: The Indian Cricket Team will begin its preparation for the one-off fifth Test against England with a 4-day warm-up match against Leicestershire County Cricket Club. The four-day tour game against Leicestershire will take place from June 23 to 26. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side against the Ben Stokes-led English side, in what will be his first overseas game as captain of India.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 4-Day Warm-up Test Between India and Leicestershire!