India vs Leicestershire 4-Day Warm-up Test LIVE Score and Updates

Leicester: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 4-day warm-up Test between India and Leicestershire.

UPDATES: Shubman Gill Perishes; Rohit-Vihari Hold Key For Visitors. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Steady For Visitors; Home-Side Search For Early Wickets. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Open Innings For Visitors. Rohit Sharma have won the toss and elected to bat first at Grace Road.

Preview: Team India will be playing the 5th rescheduled Test match from July 01 to July 05 during their tour to England. The visitors will be kickstarting their preparation for the Test match with a four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire. The match will get underway on June 23 at Grace Road. Though the game doesn’t have first-class status, it is important for India as apart from Cheteshar Pujara, no other player has played the longest format of the game since March. Ravindra Jadeja will be the player to watch out for in the warm-up as he has been out of action for almost two months due to an injury. To allow all the Indian players to be a part of the practice game, it has been decided that Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna will be playing from the Leicestershire side.

Squads India vs Leicestershire CCC

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

