India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Football, Group A: IND Ride On Sunil Chhetri's Strike At Half-Time. A victory for the Indian team over Myanmar will put them through to the knockouts. Check Live updates here.

Published: September 24, 2023 6:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Myanmar Football LIVE, Asian Games 2023 Group A: It’s now or never for the Indian football team in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 as Sunil Chhetri and Co are only one game away from booking a spot in the Round of 16 of the Men’s football competition. After suffering a humiliating 5-1 loss on the hands of China in their fixture opening fixture, the Blue Tigers needed a victory desperately against Bangladesh. In an evenly contested outing, India managed to just edge the game with a solitary goal from captain Sunil Chhetri from the spot. Now it’s down to the Myanmar match, where a victory for either team will put them through to the pre-quarters. A loss for any of them will put them on standby as top 4 third-place teams will have the opportunity to make the knockouts as well.

INDIA ASIAN GAMES Football Full SQUAD: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: Aung with another one-on-one save!!! India asking questions and chances are going begging!! This time it’s Rahim Ali who failed to put it past the keeper!! IND 1-0 MYA (54th Min)

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: India miss a golden opportunity to get his side ahead!! One-one-one chance goes to waste!! Gurkirat Singh should’ve buried it!! Myanmar gets a lifeline! Great save by the keeper!!

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: Myanmar was almost through! Sandesh Jhingan did well to get the ball out of harm’s way once again!! Nervy moment for the Indians! IND 1-0 MYA (47th Min)

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: We are back for the second-half!! Myanmar get the ball rolling! IND 1-0 MYA (45th Min)

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: That’s it! We break for half-time! Sunil Chhetri is so far the difference between both the sides. India need to keep up with the momentum. IND 1-0 MYA (Sunil Chhetri) (HT)

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: 2 minutes have been added on for stoppages before we break for half-time.

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: Myanmar continue to trouble India. But Sunil Chhetri and co stand tall. 5 minutes to go for half-time. IND 1-0 MYA (40th Min)

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: Myanmar are now more determined and are putting more men forward to get a goal back into the game. They have been the quicker side and India are still continuing with their miss passes. Blue Tigers need to buckle up. IND 1-0 MYA (35th Min)

