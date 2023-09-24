Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI
live

LIVE India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Football, Group A: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI. A victory for the Indian team over Myanmar will put them through to the knockouts. Check Live updates here.

Published: September 24, 2023 4:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Myanmar football match, IND vs MYA football match, India vs Myanmar football match Live, India vs Myanmar football match Live Score, India vs Myanmar football match News, India vs Myanmar football match live Updates, India vs Myanmar football match Latest News, India vs Myanmar football match Latest Updates, India vs Myanmar Football Live, India vs Myanmar Football live score, Asian Games 2023, Asian Games football India match today live
LIVE India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co Eye Knockout Berth.

India vs Myanmar Football LIVE, Asian Games 2023 Group A: It’s now or never for the Indian football team in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 as Sunil Chhetri and Co are only one game away from booking a spot in the Round of 16 of the Men’s football competition. After suffering a humiliating 5-1 loss on the hands of China in their fixture opening fixture, the Blue Tigers needed a victory desperately against Bangladesh. In an evenly contested outing, India managed to just edge the game with a solitary goal from captain Sunil Chhetri from the spot. Now it’s down to the Myanmar match, where a victory for either team will put them through to the pre-quarters. A loss for any of them will put them on standby as top 4 third-place teams will have the opportunity to make the knockouts as well.

Trending Now

INDIA ASIAN GAMES Football Full SQUAD: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 24, 2023 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: India have gone with up a strong line-up. Samuel James have made his way into the playing XI.

  • Sep 24, 2023 4:36 PM IST

  • Sep 24, 2023 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: The last time India beat Myanmar in the Asian Games was 65 years ago, in Tokyo. It was a see-saw battle as India edged past their rivals 3-2 with goals from PK Banerjee, Damodaran and Chuni Goswami. But then, it was from another era – when the Asian Games was considered the continent’s most prestigious tournament and was not restricted to an under-24 meet like this.

  • Sep 24, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: “We are aware of their style of play and we have our strategies chalked out. A win or a draw, our aim is to reach the last 16 first”, Igor Stimac said.

  • Sep 24, 2023 4:17 PM IST

  • Sep 24, 2023 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: Both teams will have a strong team to choose as all of their players are available for selection. No injury concerns from the both the sides.

  • Sep 24, 2023 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: The last time, India faced Myanmar was earlier this year at the Tri-Nation Series in March. The Tigers beat them 1-0, thanks to a goal from Anirudh Thapa.

  • Sep 24, 2023 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: HEAD TO HEAD | Till date, India have played 6 matches against Myanmar. The Blue Tigers won on 4 occasions and the other results ended in a draw and a win for Myanmar back in 2013.

  • Sep 24, 2023 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: India have conceded 5 but have scored 2 in the first two games. On the contrary, Myanmar are yet to score a goal from their own foot. The goal against Bangladesh was an own goal and have conceded 4 goals so far. There’s no doubt, it’s gonna be a tough game for the Indians.

  • Sep 24, 2023 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs MYA Football, Asian Games 2023: China have topped Group A after scoring 9 goals and conceding just 1 in their opening two games. They will play against Bangladesh in their final group game today.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>