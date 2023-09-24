Home

Sports

LIVE India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI

live

LIVE India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI

India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Football, Group A: Line-Ups Out, Check Playing XI. A victory for the Indian team over Myanmar will put them through to the knockouts. Check Live updates here.

LIVE India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Sunil Chhetri and Co Eye Knockout Berth.

India vs Myanmar Football LIVE, Asian Games 2023 Group A: It’s now or never for the Indian football team in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 as Sunil Chhetri and Co are only one game away from booking a spot in the Round of 16 of the Men’s football competition. After suffering a humiliating 5-1 loss on the hands of China in their fixture opening fixture, the Blue Tigers needed a victory desperately against Bangladesh. In an evenly contested outing, India managed to just edge the game with a solitary goal from captain Sunil Chhetri from the spot. Now it’s down to the Myanmar match, where a victory for either team will put them through to the pre-quarters. A loss for any of them will put them on standby as top 4 third-place teams will have the opportunity to make the knockouts as well.

Trending Now

INDIA ASIAN GAMES Football Full SQUAD: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES