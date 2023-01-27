  • Home
LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Ranchi: Devon Conway Takes Charge After Double Blow

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score: An In-form team India will look to start the three match T20I series against New Zealand on a winning note.

Updated: January 27, 2023 7:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Faham Uddin

Glenn Phillips

6* (8) 0x4, 0x6

Devon Conway (W)

29 (16) 4x4, 1x6

Kuldeep Yadav

(0.3-0-3-0)*

Umran Malik

(1-0-16-0)
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Live Updates

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score And Latest Match Updates

New got off to a great start with Finn Allen blasting the India bowlers to all corners of the park but Washington Sundar brought India back in the game after removing Allen and Mark Chapman in the same over. The match is evenly poised after the powerplay.

Finn Allen has got New Zealand off to a blazing start. He is looking to play aggressively and is hurting the Indian bowlers. New Zealand have got a good platform to post a big score.

India had a magnificent outing in the ODI series as they defeated New Zealand 3-0. The focus now shifts to the T20I format. Big guns like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are not part of the squad and the onus of taking the team to a win will rely on the youngsters.

Hardik Pandya will return as India skipper for the T20I series and will have the services of Shubman Gill, who had a stellar ODI series, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav – the No.1 T20I batter, Rahul Tripathi. The bowling also looks sorted with Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav at disposal.

The visitors will feel that the shorter format will give them a greater opportunity to win a game. Devon Conway picked up form in the final ODI and whacked a century. Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell are some other players to watch out for.

Live Updates

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav called in to bowl

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Umran is proving to be expensive again. Two boundaries are followed by a massive six.

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Umran Malik into the attack. NZ batters will be happy as playing spin has been tough given the turn and bounce on offer. Runs starting to flow as well as Umran concedes two back to back boundaries. NZ 63/2 in 7.4

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: There is some turn of offer so Hardik calls in Deepak Hooda

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Magnificent from Washington Sundar, gets Mark Chapman out for a duck. Chapman was looking to play on defend after being bamboozled by Sundar on the previous three balls. The ball stops and flew off the bat back to Sundar who takes a magnificent diving catch. NZ 43/2 in 5

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Boom! Allen is unstoppable at the moment. Whacks Sundar for yet another six. Proper slog sweep. Oh wait, Allen is out after hitting one out of the park. Hits straight into the hands of Sueya at deep square. This is poor cricket from Allen, can’t hit every ball for six and India are delighted. NZ 43/1 in 4.2

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: 37 runs in the first 4 overs, a great platform for the likes of Glenn Phillips and other hitters sitting down in the order. NZ need 180 plus on this belter of a surface.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bang! Finn Allen starts off the over with a magnificent six over long on. Stood still and lofted the floater by Arshdeep over the boundary.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: The wicket looks a belter, NZ will look to get a score of over 180.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Now Washington Sundar called in to bowl the 3rd over. A unique strategy by Hardik Pandya

Published Date: January 27, 2023 6:12 PM IST

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 7:41 PM IST