Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Check Probable Playing XIs
live

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Check Probable Playing XIs

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and free score of India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal match from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated: November 15, 2023 8:25 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

IND vs NZ, IND vs NZ News, IND vs NZ Updates, IND vs NZ Pics, IND vs NZ Latest news, IND vs NZ Latest Updates, IND vs NZ Live Score, IND vs NZ Free Live Score, IND vs NZ Scorecard, IND vs NZ Free scorecard, IND vs NZ Live Score, cwc 2023 semifinal live, live cwc 2023 semifinal, IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal, IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, Live India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup cricket score, IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, Live India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup score,
LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Live Score India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 scorecard: Team India will lock horns against New Zealand for the semifinal 1 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In their last ODI World Cup semifinal clash New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs to book their berth for the final. Now, team India will look to beat Kane Williamson-led New Zealand to break their knockout curse.

Trending Now

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), SA Yadav, RA Jadeja, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, LH Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Nov 15, 2023 8:25 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live ODI World Cup 2023: India Vs New Zealand likely to be played on a slow pitch. Indian management asked the curators to shave off most of the grass.

  • Nov 15, 2023 8:24 AM IST
    Virat Kohli has an average of 59.50 at Wankhede in ODIs.
  • Nov 15, 2023 8:23 AM IST
    IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Live: Rohit Sharma will become the oldest captain to lead India in the World Cup Semi-Final. Rohit Sharma is currently 36 year old.
  • Nov 15, 2023 8:05 AM IST

    Here are the probable playing XIs of both India and New Zealand for the semifinal 1:
    India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), SA Yadav, RA Jadeja, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

    New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, LH Ferguson, Trent Boult

  • Nov 15, 2023 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: David Beckham, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hardik Pandya, Nita Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor are likely to attend the Semi-Final at Wankhede.

  • Nov 15, 2023 7:20 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live streaming details: The semifinal 1 match of ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played between India and New Zealand will be live on Star Sports and Indian fans will see free live streaming on Hotstar.

  • Nov 15, 2023 12:27 AM IST
    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Whenever a Kiwi batter scored more than 500 runs in the World Cup, they played in the finals of the World Cup.
    547 – Martin Guptill in 2015, New Zealand finished second
    578 – Kane Williamson in 2019, New Zealand finished second
    565* – Rachin Ravindra in 2023
  • Nov 15, 2023 12:26 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Whenever a Kiwi batter scored more than 500 runs in the World Cup, they played in the finals of the World Cup.

    547 – Martin Guptill in 2015, New Zealand finished second

    578 – Kane Williamson in 2019, New Zealand finished second

    565* – Rachin Ravindra in 2023

  • Nov 15, 2023 12:24 AM IST

  • Nov 14, 2023 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that every team is a ‘tricky’ one.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.