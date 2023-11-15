Home

Sports

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Check Probable Playing XIs

live

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Check Probable Playing XIs

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and free score of India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal match from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Live Score India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 scorecard: Team India will lock horns against New Zealand for the semifinal 1 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In their last ODI World Cup semifinal clash New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs to book their berth for the final. Now, team India will look to beat Kane Williamson-led New Zealand to break their knockout curse.

Trending Now

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), SA Yadav, RA Jadeja, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, LH Ferguson, Trent Boult

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.