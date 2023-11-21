Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • India vs Qatar LIVE FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Football Score: Sunil Chhetri And Co Go Down 3-0
live

India vs Qatar LIVE FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Football Score: Sunil Chhetri And Co Go Down 3-0

IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Sunil Chhetri And Co Go Down 3-0. A positive result in today's fixture against Qatar, would put India in a comfortable position in the qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Check live updates here.

Updated: November 21, 2023 8:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Qatar, IND vs QAT, India vs Qatar Live, India vs Qatar Live Score, India vs Qatar News, India vs Qatar Updates, India vs Qatar Latest News, India vs Qatar Latest Updates, India vs Qatar Latest Pics, India vs Qatar Football, India vs Qatar Football Match, India vs Qatar Football News, India vs Qatar Football, India vs Qatar Football Live, India vs Qatar Football, India vs Qatar Football When and Where to Watch, India vs Qatar Football When to Watch, India vs Qatar Venue, India vs Qatar Timings, India vs Qatar Football News, India vs Qatar Football Updates, India vs Qatar Indian Football, India vs Qatar for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Qatar for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup, India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Updates, India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Live Streaming When And Where To Watch, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India matches, Sunil Chhetri, Sunil Chhetri news, Sunil Chhetri latest news
India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

LIVE Updates | India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The Blue Tigers after an emphatic victory against Kuwait in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, Sunil Chhetri and co will go now head to head against the defending Asian champions, Qatar. Not only Qatar are the champions of Asia, they also played in the last FIFA World Cup 2022, which was held in their country. Until now, India have faced the Asian giants on three occasions. The first meeting ended in a 6-0 win for the middle-east country. The second meeting was a historic 0-0 draw in 2019. In the following match in 2021, Qatar defeated the Indians by a solitary goal.

Trending Now

India’s Squad: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri.

Live Updates

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Well, it has not been India’s day even though they had their chances but it was not enough to earn a point against the Asian Champions, Qatar. FULL-TIME: IND 0-3 QAT (Mashal, Ali, Yusuf)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: 4 minutes have been added on for stoppages ! IND 0-3 QAT

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: GOAAL!! Qatar net their third goal and that puts the game to bed! Yusuf with a brilliant headed effort. IND 0-3 QAT (85th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: 8 minutes left in the game before we break for stoppage time. IND 0-2 QAT (82nd Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Qatar now has a chance and Almoez Ali from the first-time effort skies it into the stands. IND 0-2 QAT (78th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: The match looks over by now. India will try to get a goal back but it’s look unlikely from here on. IND 0-2 QAT (76th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India are finding more of the ball in the second-half now. But their finishing have let them down big time. India should’ve got one goal at least. IND 0-2 QAT (69th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: CHANCE FOR INDIA AGAIN!! This time, Sahal finds space and he drags it wide !! He should’ve at least tested the keeper on goal. IND 0-2 QAT (65th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Qatar keep on dominating the proceedings of the game but India are also now and then trying to get the ball forward but the Qataris are very organised and in most occasions, the Indians are failing to cope up with their pace. IND 0-2 QAT (60th Min)

  • Nov 21, 2023 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Just like in the second-half, India concede an early goal and the Qataris once again go back to their dominance. IND 0-2 QAT (51st Min)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.