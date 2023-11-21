Home

Sports

India vs Qatar LIVE FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Football Score: Can Sunil Chhetri And Co Pip Asian Champions?

live

India vs Qatar LIVE FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Football Score: Can Sunil Chhetri And Co Pip Asian Champions?

IND vs QAT, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Can Sunil Chhetri And Co Pip Asian Champions? A positive result in today's fixture against Qatar, would put India in a comfortable position in the qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Check live updates here.

India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

LIVE Updates | India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The Blue Tigers after an emphatic victory against Kuwait in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, Sunil Chhetri and co will go now head to head against the defending Asian champions, Qatar. Not only Qatar are the champions of Asia, they also played in the last FIFA World Cup 2022, which was held in their country. Until now, India have faced the Asian giants on three occasions. The first meeting ended in a 6-0 win for the middle-east country. The second meeting was a historic 0-0 draw in 2019. In the following match in 2021, Qatar defeated the Indians by a solitary goal.

Trending Now

India’s Squad: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.