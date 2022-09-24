India vs Singapore, India vs Singapore Hung Thinh Tournament, India vs Singapore Hung Thinh Tournament Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore. A confident Indian football team will look to take on Singapore in their first FIFA International friendly in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament at the Thong Nhat Stadium in the Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on September 24. The match is scheduled to kick off at IST 5.30pm and will be broadcast live on Eurosport India and streamed live on Indian Football Facebook Page. Head coach Igor Stimac sounded confident yet cautious on the eve of India’s first meeting with Singapore in 10 years. The Croatian coach said though Singapore have made huge progress in the past few years, India have the ability to tame their opponents. The 55-year-old is aware of some of the fitness challenges his team is facing. But at the same time, he believes his players have the ability to fight on the pitch till the final whistle is blown.Also Read - India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Tournament Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

Singapore Squad: Hassan Sunny, Mukundan Maran, Zaiful Nizam, Amirul Adli, Hariss Harun, Irfan Fandi, Joshua Pereira, Nazrul Nazari, Ryaan Sanizal, Ryhan Stewart, Adam Swandi, Hafiz Nor, Hazzuwan Halim, Ho Wai Loon, M Anumanthan, Shah Shahiran, Shahdan Sulaiman, Syed Firdaus Hassan, Glenn Kweh, Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi, Sahil Suhaimi, Taufik Suprano.