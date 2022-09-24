India vs Singapore, India vs Singapore Hung Thinh Tournament, India vs Singapore Hung Thinh Tournament Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore. A confident Indian football team will look to take on Singapore in their first FIFA International friendly in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament at the Thong Nhat Stadium in the Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on September 24. The match is scheduled to kick off at IST 5.30pm and will be broadcast live on Eurosport India and streamed live on Indian Football Facebook Page. Head coach Igor Stimac sounded confident yet cautious on the eve of India’s first meeting with Singapore in 10 years. The Croatian coach said though Singapore have made huge progress in the past few years, India have the ability to tame their opponents. The 55-year-old is aware of some of the fitness challenges his team is facing. But at the same time, he believes his players have the ability to fight on the pitch till the final whistle is blown.Also Read - India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Tournament Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

Singapore Squad: Hassan Sunny, Mukundan Maran, Zaiful Nizam, Amirul Adli, Hariss Harun, Irfan Fandi, Joshua Pereira, Nazrul Nazari, Ryaan Sanizal, Ryhan Stewart, Adam Swandi, Hafiz Nor, Hazzuwan Halim, Ho Wai Loon, M Anumanthan, Shah Shahiran, Shahdan Sulaiman, Syed Firdaus Hassan, Glenn Kweh, Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi, Sahil Suhaimi, Taufik Suprano.

Live Updates

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: It’s Full-Time! India has to settle with a 1-1 draw. Fandi gave Singapore the lead before Ashique Kuruniyan made it all square few minutes later. IND 1-1 SGP (Fanfi :: Kuruniyan)

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: 3 minutes has been added on for stoppages. Will we see a winner tonight? IND 1-1 SGP (90+3 Min)

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: The score is still locked at 1-1 as we now approach towards the last 10 minutes of the game. A goal from either side will surely be the winner now. IND 1-1 SGP (81st Min)

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: 70 Minutes into the clock, it’s 1-1 here in Vietnam. Not much chances we have seen in the game. Let’s see how things unfold in the last 20 minutes of the game. IND 1-1 SGP (70th Min)

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: The game has slowed down a bit as both teams play out the ball in their respective halves, patiently waiting for the right time. IND 1-1 SGP (57th Min)

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: CHANCE FOR INDIA!! SAVED! Ashique Kuruniyan’s shot acrobatically saved by Sunny! Later on Sunil Chhetri’s low header almost found the back of the net as Sunny grabs it in the knick of time. The visitors create chances galore in the second-half. IND 1-1 SGP (49th Min)

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: We are back for the second-half, the score-line is locked 1-1. IND 1-1 SGP (45th Min)

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: That’s it! That’s the end of the first-half and both the teams go into the break with a 1-1 score-line. Fandi’s deflected free-kick broke the dead-lock and few minutes later, a counter from the visitors brought back parity into the game through Ashique Kuruniyan. An exciting second-half awaits in Vietnam. IND 1-1 SGP (Fandi :: Kuruniyan)

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: GOAAL!!! India are right back in it!! Counter from the visitors and the captain’s pin-point lay off set up a simple one-on-one opportunity for Ashique Kuruniyan, who slots it without any hesitation. GAME ON!! Much-needed goal just before the half-time break. IND 1-1 SGP (43rd Min) (Kuruniyan)

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: GOAAAL! Ikhsan Fandi breaks the dead-lock!! A free-kick from a promising position and the Singaporean forward gets a deflection along the way, which bamboozled Gurpreet and he missed the direction of the shot. 1-0 to Singapore and the visitors need to pull their socks up again and start afresh. IND 0-1 SGP (38th Min) (Fandi)