India vs Singapore, India vs Singapore Hung Thinh Tournament, India vs Singapore Hung Thinh Tournament Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore. A confident Indian football team will look to take on Singapore in their first FIFA International friendly in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament at the Thong Nhat Stadium in the Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on September 24. The match is scheduled to kick off at IST 5.30pm and will be broadcast live on Eurosport India and streamed live on Indian Football Facebook Page. Head coach Igor Stimac sounded confident yet cautious on the eve of India's first meeting with Singapore in 10 years. The Croatian coach said though Singapore have made huge progress in the past few years, India have the ability to tame their opponents. The 55-year-old is aware of some of the fitness challenges his team is facing. But at the same time, he believes his players have the ability to fight on the pitch till the final whistle is blown.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

Singapore Squad: Hassan Sunny, Mukundan Maran, Zaiful Nizam, Amirul Adli, Hariss Harun, Irfan Fandi, Joshua Pereira, Nazrul Nazari, Ryaan Sanizal, Ryhan Stewart, Adam Swandi, Hafiz Nor, Hazzuwan Halim, Ho Wai Loon, M Anumanthan, Shah Shahiran, Shahdan Sulaiman, Syed Firdaus Hassan, Glenn Kweh, Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi, Sahil Suhaimi, Taufik Suprano.

Live Updates

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: We are back for the second-half, the score-line is locked 1-1. IND 1-1 SGP (45th Min)

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: That’s it! That’s the end of the first-half and both the teams go into the break with a 1-1 score-line. Fandi’s deflected free-kick broke the dead-lock and few minutes later, a counter from the visitors brought back parity into the game through Ashique Kuruniyan. An exciting second-half awaits in Vietnam. IND 1-1 SGP (Fandi :: Kuruniyan)

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: GOAAL!!! India are right back in it!! Counter from the visitors and the captain’s pin-point lay off set up a simple one-on-one opportunity for Ashique Kuruniyan, who slots it without any hesitation. GAME ON!! Much-needed goal just before the half-time break. IND 1-1 SGP (43rd Min) (Kuruniyan)

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: GOAAAL! Ikhsan Fandi breaks the dead-lock!! A free-kick from a promising position and the Singaporean forward gets a deflection along the way, which bamboozled Gurpreet and he missed the direction of the shot. 1-0 to Singapore and the visitors need to pull their socks up again and start afresh. IND 0-1 SGP (38th Min) (Fandi)

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: Clumsy from Kuruniyan! Should’ve done better from the right side. He cuts inside the box but took a way long time and handed the ball to the Singapore Custodian. Chances are coming thick and fast for the Indians as of now. IND 0-0 SGP (32nd Min)

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: India win back to back corners and almost got a chance to take the lead from each attempt. First the header was clear off the line and in the second time, the teasing ball missed everyone and a clean header on the occasion would’ve done the trick. India now dominating proceedings. IND 0-0 SGP (30th Min)

  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: CHANCE FOR SINGAPORE! A counter almost produced a goal for the home side. Fandi’s drop header towards the goal almost created a big chance! But Gurpreet was there to clear it away with this instinctive reaction with his foot. India cautious amid counters from Singapore. IND 0-0 SGP (25th Min)

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: India are causing trouble from the left attacking third for some time now. The balls are coming in from the wings and now the home side is on the backfoot. The Blue Tigers are looking promising with every passing minute. Indian fans can expect good things from here on. IND 0-0 SGP (23rd Min)

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: GOOD SAVE from the Singaporean custodian! Liston Colaco has a crack from distance and forced the keeper for a diving save. Good move from the Indians through Ashique Kuruniyan who lays it out to Liston and the ATKMB player from distance almost created trouble for the home side. IND 0-0 SGP (18th Min)

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: Singapore’s Fandi was almost through on goal, hadn’t been for Anwar Ali’s last ditch challenge. The home-side won a corner and the visitors agonizingly clear it away from harm’s way. IND 0-0 SGP (14th Min)