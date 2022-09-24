India vs Singapore, India vs Singapore Hung Thinh Tournament, India vs Singapore Hung Thinh Tournament Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Hung Thinh Tournament match between India and Singapore. A confident Indian football team will look to take on Singapore in their first FIFA International friendly in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament at the Thong Nhat Stadium in the Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on September 24. The match is scheduled to kick off at IST 5.30pm and will be broadcast live on Eurosport India and streamed live on Indian Football Facebook Page. Head coach Igor Stimac sounded confident yet cautious on the eve of India’s first meeting with Singapore in 10 years. The Croatian coach said though Singapore have made huge progress in the past few years, India have the ability to tame their opponents. The 55-year-old is aware of some of the fitness challenges his team is facing. But at the same time, he believes his players have the ability to fight on the pitch till the final whistle is blown.Also Read - India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Tournament Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st T20 Highlights: Wade's Blitz Powers Australia To Emphatic 4-wicket Win

Singapore Squad: Hassan Sunny, Mukundan Maran, Zaiful Nizam, Amirul Adli, Hariss Harun, Irfan Fandi, Joshua Pereira, Nazrul Nazari, Ryaan Sanizal, Ryhan Stewart, Adam Swandi, Hafiz Nor, Hazzuwan Halim, Ho Wai Loon, M Anumanthan, Shah Shahiran, Shahdan Sulaiman, Syed Firdaus Hassan, Glenn Kweh, Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi, Sahil Suhaimi, Taufik Suprano. Also Read - Sunil Chhetri INSULTED During Presentation After Winning Durand Cup 2022 Final; Videos Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Live Updates

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: TRIVIA | The current FIFA ranking of India is 104, while it is 159 for Singapore. India and Singapore last played on 16 October 2012, almost 10 years ago. India last visited Vietnam in 2004 to play the LG Cup.

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | To date, India and Singapore have met 26 times across all competitions and friendlies. Among these, India have won 12 games, Singapore won 11, and three games ended in a draw.

  • 4:57 PM IST
    SINGAPORE FOOTBALL TEAM PLAYIG XI VS INDIA!

  • 4:55 PM IST
    INDIA FOOTBALL TEAM PLAYING XI VS SINGAPORE!

  • 4:53 PM IST

  • 4:53 PM IST

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: “After the three-year process, we have stability, composure, and surely better prospects than it was three years ago. I am convinced that we have a better future,” Stimac said.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: Stimac also mentioned the performance of the team in the June qualifiers, which is a result of a continuous process that was started for the players to prove themselves for the National team. “We started on a long-term plan basis and didn’t expect to achieve anything overnight. We planned carefully, selecting the players, spotting them and giving them chance to prove their work and then the national team shirt to wear.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: The Blue Tigers will be seen in action for the first time after their successful campaign in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in June where they played three matches and finished with a hundred per cent win record. “Football is a process and we need to be patient. It is a hard-working process where you need to know what you need to do to get there at the end,” the coach said.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SGP, Hung Thinh Tournament: “I think that we have enough players with technical ability who can find a way to escape from the such high press, and with many players in the middle making it tight and difficult. But we are going to find spaces on the weak positions and play as per our plan,” Stimac quipped.