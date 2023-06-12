Home

India got the better of Mongolia in their opening match by 2-0 and now will be looking to seal final spot against Vanuatu.

LIVE | India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar: Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac feels that hot and humid conditions here would give hosts an advantage in their Intercontinental Cup match against Vanuatu at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday. India got the better of Mongolia in their opening match by 2-0 and now will be looking to seal final spot.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Vanuatu Squad: Anthony Tawia, Massing Kalotang, Brian Kaltak, Tasso Jeffery, James Chilia, Jason Thomas, Timothy Loic Messeck Boulet, Lee Taiwia, Raoul Coulon, Selwyn Vatu, Claude Aru, Alick John, Michel Coulon, Lency Philip, Joe Moses, Johnathan Spookey Jack, Goddin Tenene, Jean Pierre Taussi, Barry Kalpovi, John Well Wohale, Jordy Tasip, Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon.

