LIVE India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023: Blue Tigers Aim To Seal Final Spot

India got the better of Mongolia in their opening match by 2-0 and now will be looking to seal final spot against Vanuatu. Follow live updates of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 match between India and Vanuatu.

Published: June 12, 2023 5:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Bhubaneswar: Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac feels that hot and humid conditions here would give hosts an advantage in their Intercontinental Cup match against Vanuatu at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday. India got the better of Mongolia in their opening match by 2-0 and now will be looking to seal final spot.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Vanuatu Squad: Anthony Tawia, Massing Kalotang, Brian Kaltak, Tasso Jeffery, James Chilia, Jason Thomas, Timothy Loic Messeck Boulet, Lee Taiwia, Raoul Coulon, Selwyn Vatu, Claude Aru, Alick John, Michel Coulon, Lency Philip, Joe Moses, Johnathan Spookey Jack, Goddin Tenene, Jean Pierre Taussi, Barry Kalpovi, John Well Wohale, Jordy Tasip, Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: “It’s an outstanding stadium here. It’s a new experience for the boys to play on such pitches. We don’t have facilities like these back in Vanuatu. We’re really enjoying it here and are looking forward to facing India on Monday,” he added.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: “We knew it was going to be difficult against a tough side like Lebanon, but it was a good game. Being here is a great experience for the Vanuatu team. We’ve never played teams like India, Lebanon and Mongolia before. It’s always challenging to play in Asia,” Mermer said.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: On the other hand, despite the defeat against Lebanon, Vanuatu head coach Etienne Mermer was proud of his side and had encouraging words to say.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: Sharing his thoughts on the possible challenge posed by the 164-ranked Vanuatu side, Stimac said: “We took everything (about Vanuatu) from the game they played against Lebanon. It’s obvious that they are a physical side. They have their strengths and weaknesses, so we need to get ready for such a game.”

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: From the current India squad, left-back Akash Mishra was the only one who travelled to the Southern Pacific nation with that batch.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: While the senior men’s team is set to face Vanuatu for the first time, the India U-18 side has previously toured Vanuatu in 2019, beating the hosts 1-0 en route to winning the OFC Youth Development Tournament in Port Vila.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: “The weather does make a lot of impact on the pitch, but we need to be honest that we have an advantage in that sense because we’ve already trained here for more than three weeks. With what we saw in the Vanuatu-Lebanon match, a few players went off injured in the first half, so it’s clear that it will be difficult for them to cope in such conditions,” Stimac was quoted as saying by AIFF.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: As things stand, India will confirm their place in the final on Monday itself, should they win against Vanuatu and Mongolia fail to win against Lebanon in their game.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: The host India saw off Mongolia 2-0 in their tournament opener on Friday, while Vanuatu went down 1-3 to Lebanon.

  • 5:41 PM IST

