Live Updates

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Wicket: Edged and taken! Rohit Sharma edges Jason Holder behind and India have lost their first wicket for 122

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Half-century for Rahul, half-century for Rohit, Hundred up for India. The home team on top at the moment. 19 gone and it’s a 119 without loss, in chase of 316.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    India 51/0 in 8 overs: After a maiden, India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma seem to have settled in. Rohit is 24 off 24 with four fours and a six, while Rahul is 18 off 18 with three boundaries himself. Just the kind of start India were hoping for. The 50 comes up in the ninth over with Rohit and Rahul beginning to get in their groove.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    Second innings underway and West Indies start with a maiden. However, in the next two overs, KL Rahul and Rahul Sharma get off the mark with a boundary each

  • 5:27 PM IST

    West Indies finish strong: 16 come off the last over as West Indies finish on an impressive 315/5 from 50 overs. Pollard and Pooran shine with half-centuries

  • 5:20 PM IST

    FIFTY for Pollard, off 44 balls. West Indies are really turning on the heat. Two fours and a six as 16 runs come off that over. West Indies 299/5

  • 5:13 PM IST

    OUT! Pooran finds the fielder – Ravindra Jadeja – at deep point. Short & wide and Shardul Thakur’s off-cutter does the trick. He goes for 89. West Indies lose their fifth for 279

  • 5:09 PM IST

    Three overs remain. West Indies are 262 for 4. Boundaries are coming thick and fast. Surely, 300 is on the cards.

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Pooran smacks three boundaries off four balls to bring up a stunning century stand between him and Pollard, and it’s taken them 83 balls. West Indies get to 250 and more than four overs remain after this

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Nicholas Pooran takes 44 balls to complete a wonderful half-century. His and Kieron Pollard’s partnership has reached 85 off 72 balls. Meanwhile, Pant seems to have put down another chance, this one relatively tougher as he had to stretch to his left. Just gets the outside half of his gloves. Two boundaries in that over from Shami. West Indies 234 for 4 in 44 overs

Match Updates: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Cuttack

India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies on Sunday eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.

The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match. Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory.

Kieron Pollard’s team had no hesitation in chasing after winning the toss in the first two ODIs but come Sunday, the teams will be thinking twice before bowling second keeping the dew factor in mind. The West Indies, at the same time, will be keen to end a 13-year long wait to win against India in a bilateral ODI series. While the hosts, who lost to Australia 2-3 in their last bilateral series in March, will have their reputation at stake.

They have not lost two consecutive bilateral ODI series at home in the last 15 years. The last time an ODI was played here more than two years ago, India had pipped England by 15 runs while defending an imposing 382.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shradul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.