Live Updates

  • 9:16 PM IST

    IND vs WI LIVE: The equation now is India need 38 runs from the last 5 overs (Kohli 83, Jadeja 23). The 50-run partnership is up between the two. This is going to be a close finish.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    Right then! Kohli is 79 off 73 and giving him company is Ravindra Jadeja. Seven overs remain and India need 52 off 42. Will this go down the wire? Seems so. West Indies want a wicket, preferably Kohli.

  • 8:50 PM IST
    BOWLED HIM! Full and straight from Cotrell and Kedar Jadhav is all over it. India 234/5 as the equation tightens
  • 8:38 PM IST

    Timber! West Indies continue to chip away. Rishabh Pant plays on and this game is wide open. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has completed a run a ball FIFTY. He is the key for India if they want to pull it off. Need another 106 off 80 balls

  • 8:24 PM IST

    WICKET! West Indies get another one. Shreyas Iyer’s half-hearted pull shot lands in Alzarri Joseph’s hands, who takes a fine running, diving catch. For a moment there, the umpires seemed like going upstairs to refer the decision but eventually decided to give Iyer out. India lose their third for 188

  • 8:12 PM IST

    WICKET! Alzarri Joseph bangs it in short, and Rahul, trying to tickle the ball down to fine leg, gets a leading edge for Nicholas Pooran to complete an easy catch. The required rate has climbed to over seven an over and reading the situation, Kohli smacks a couple of boundaries to ease a bit of pressure.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Wicket: Edged and taken! Rohit Sharma edges Jason Holder behind and India have lost their first wicket for 122

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Half-century for Rahul, half-century for Rohit, Hundred up for India. The home team on top at the moment. 19 gone and it’s a 119 without loss, in chase of 316.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    India 51/0 in 8 overs: After a maiden, India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma seem to have settled in. Rohit is 24 off 24 with four fours and a six, while Rahul is 18 off 18 with three boundaries himself. Just the kind of start India were hoping for. The 50 comes up in the ninth over with Rohit and Rahul beginning to get in their groove.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    Second innings underway and West Indies start with a maiden. However, in the next two overs, KL Rahul and Rahul Sharma get off the mark with a boundary each

Match Updates: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Cuttack

India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies on Sunday eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.

The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match. Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory.

Kieron Pollard’s team had no hesitation in chasing after winning the toss in the first two ODIs but come Sunday, the teams will be thinking twice before bowling second keeping the dew factor in mind. The West Indies, at the same time, will be keen to end a 13-year long wait to win against India in a bilateral ODI series. While the hosts, who lost to Australia 2-3 in their last bilateral series in March, will have their reputation at stake.

They have not lost two consecutive bilateral ODI series at home in the last 15 years. The last time an ODI was played here more than two years ago, India had pipped England by 15 runs while defending an imposing 382.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shradul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.