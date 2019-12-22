Live Updates

  • 3:01 PM IST

    Gone! Shami gets the bowl to get through the gate and crash on to Hope’s middle stump. Barabati erupts. West Indies lose their second wicket for 70.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    Second drop for India today: Rishabh Pant spills an easy chance of Roston Chase. Stretching forward for a drive, Chase edged a delivery from Kuldeep before Pant put in down.

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Breakthrough for India. Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over to dismiss Evin Lewis. West Indies 57 for 1. Lewis went big but connected the ball off the toe end of his bat. Navdeep Saini takes a smart catch at long on.

  • 2:37 PM IST

    Good start from West Indies openers Lewis and Hope as they bring up the 50-run stand. Hope also gets to 3000 ODI runs, the quickest West Indian batsman to get there – in 67 innings. He’s gone past Viv Richards, Gordon Greenidge, Brian Lara and Chris Gayle. That is bloody impressive

  • 2:14 PM IST

    In the air and put down by Jadeja at point: Evin Lewis went after the ball and Ravindra Jadeja at point puts it down. It was travelling at the rate of knots but the best fielder in the world spilled it. He went to his left but the ball popped out. West Indies 40 without loss in nine overs

  • 2:03 PM IST

    First ball in ODIs and BOOM… Evin Lewis welcomes Navdeep Saini with a couple of boundaries in his first over – a full-blooded straight drive. West Indies have done well so far to reach 30 in 7 overs. A watchful start, scoring at just over four runs an over.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    Hope connects a couple of crisp strokes – a lovely straight drive for a boundary and a cracking pull shot for another to finish the over. West Indies 16/0 after 4 fours

  • 1:44 PM IST

    Good start from India as they allow West Indies to score just 4 runs in the first three overs. Terrific line bowled by Shami and Thakur to Evin Lewis, mostly on middle and leg with hardly anything offered outside off.

  • 1:31 PM IST

    Right then! It’s game time. Evin Lewis and Shai Hope are out in the middle. Shardul Thakur has the new ball. The surface looks wonderful and the crowd has turned out in numbers.

  • 1:06 PM IST

    India captain Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl against unchanged West Indies at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini

    West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell

Match Updates: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Cuttack

India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies on Sunday eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.

The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match. Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory.

Kieron Pollard’s team had no hesitation in chasing after winning the toss in the first two ODIs but come Sunday, the teams will be thinking twice before bowling second keeping the dew factor in mind. The West Indies, at the same time, will be keen to end a 13-year long wait to win against India in a bilateral ODI series. While the hosts, who lost to Australia 2-3 in their last bilateral series in March, will have their reputation at stake.

They have not lost two consecutive bilateral ODI series at home in the last 15 years. The last time an ODI was played here more than two years ago, India had pipped England by 15 runs while defending an imposing 382.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shradul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.