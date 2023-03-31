Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE | Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 Score and Updates: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly
LIVE | Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 Score and Updates: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly

Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL Score and Updates: TOSS, Playing XI Shortly. IPL 2023 opener will see the Titans face off against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Updated: March 31, 2023 6:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE | Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 Score and Updates: Defending Champions Face Off 4-Time Champs On Opening Day.

LIVE | Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023, Match 1 Score

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans were the flavour of IPL 2022. The newly-created franchise, in its debut season, ran all the way to the trophy, making for a delightful story as all departments of the game clicked in unison throughout the tournament. Now, Hardik Pandya & Co would be eager to begin from where they left off at their home ground Narendra Modi Stadium last year — secure wins in emphatic fashion. IPL 2023 opener will see the Titans face off against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Akash Singh.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Abhinav Manohar, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade(w), Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Urvil Patel, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan.

Published Date: March 31, 2023 6:54 PM IST

Updated Date: March 31, 2023 6:56 PM IST

