LIVE Ireland vs West Indies, Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup, Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match between Ireland and West Indies. West Indies didn't have an ideal start to their run in T20 World Cup, losing by 42 runs to Scotland, leading to their head coach Phil Simmons lashing out at the unprofessionalism with the bat. With everything on line against Zimbabwe on Wednesday, West Indies rode on brilliance from him and Alzarri Joseph to get a 31-run win at the Bellerive Oval. On the other hand Ireland have lost against Zimbabwe and won it against Scotland. Super 12 stage spot up for grabs as both teams play their last match of the group stage qualifier.

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand.

  • 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match, as we bring you the live coverage of the 2022 T20 World Cup match between Ireland and West Indies all the way from Hobart! LIVE UPDATES SOON!

  • 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: JASON HOLDER IS KEEN TO SHOW THE RIGHT ATTITUDE AGAINST IRELAND: “We were all pumped up for the game. We knew what was at stake and the importance of the match. For us, this is just a way of us driving ourselves into the right direction. We spoke a lot about attitude and it was important we brought the correct attitude into the game. It’s just basically us just showing our passion and love that we brought through the years playing this sport, and it was important that we just brought the right energy towards the game yesterday.”

  • 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: JASON HOLDER ON ALZARRI JOSEPH: “Alzarri should be proud of his progression. I see him as a leader. I think he’s leading this attack at his young age and he’s showing his great attributes as a leader. His performances don’t surprise me because of the work he’s put in, his discipline, his dedication towards the cause and his businessman-like attitude is just really great to see for a young player.”

  • 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: JASON HOLDER AT PRE-MATCH PC: ”I think we’ve shown a lot of good attributes in the last game, and we brought a very, very good flavour and attitude. I think we were so much more clear yesterday what we’re looking to do, and it showed. Looking forward to this game against Ireland. I think it’s a big game, and we like big games, so I’m sure the guys are really up for it, and we’re looking forward to winning this game solidly”.

  • 8:46 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | West Indies and Ireland have played a total of 7 T20I games so far in head-to-head clashes. The Windies have won 3 of them while Ireland has won 2. There were 2 games with no result. Both the teams have also played 4 T20I games in the grandest stage, in which West Indies has won 2 while Ireland has won 1. One match ended in no result.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: As far as the points table is concerned of Group B, Scotland lead the standings with 2 points with a superior run-rate of 0.759. Even though the Windies and the Irish both have the same points like the Scots, but are placed 3rd and 4th respectively, with a run-rate of -0.275 and -0.468 respectively.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: On the flipside, Ireland started with a 31-run loss on the hands of Zimbabwe, before getting the better off Scotland in Hobart by 6 wickets in a high scoring match.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies in their first match, fell to a 42-run loss on the hands of Scotland, before making a strong comeback against Zimbabwe, emerging victorious by 31 runs at the Bellerive Oval.

  • 8:33 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: It’s a do-or-die situation for both the team as Ireland and West Windies, so far have won one and lost match, making the Group B Qualifiers wide open as Super 12 stage beckons.

  • 8:30 AM IST

