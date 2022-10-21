LIVE Ireland vs West Indies, Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup, Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match between Ireland and West Indies. West Indies didn’t have an ideal start to their run in T20 World Cup, losing by 42 runs to Scotland, leading to their head coach Phil Simmons lashing out at the unprofessionalism with the bat. With everything on line against Zimbabwe on Wednesday, West Indies rode on brilliance from him and Alzarri Joseph to get a 31-run win at the Bellerive Oval. On the other hand Ireland have lost against Zimbabwe and won it against Scotland. Super 12 stage spot up for grabs as both teams play their last match of the group stage qualifier.Also Read - WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's West Indies vs Ireland T20 WC at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 9:30 AM IST October 21 Fri

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: Brandon King and Evin Lewis rebuilding for Windies. West Indies need to up their ante and see if they can get to a positive rate. WI 64/2 (8.5)

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: Another wicket falls for Windies and it’s Charles who departs. Simi Singh picks up his first wicket of the game. After 5 overs of play, West Indies are now at 35/2. WI 35/2 (5)

  • 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!! Mayers departs!! Barry McCarthy gets the breakthrough! Just what the doctor ordered for Ireland today. Evin Lewis is the new man in for the Windies. WI 10/1 (2.5)

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers open innings for West Indies. The Windies get off the park with 6 runs on the board in the first over. WI 6/0 (1)

  • 9:28 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

  • 9:05 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match, as we bring you the live coverage of the 2022 T20 World Cup match between Ireland and West Indies all the way from Hobart! LIVE UPDATES SOON!

  • 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: JASON HOLDER IS KEEN TO SHOW THE RIGHT ATTITUDE AGAINST IRELAND: “We were all pumped up for the game. We knew what was at stake and the importance of the match. For us, this is just a way of us driving ourselves into the right direction. We spoke a lot about attitude and it was important we brought the correct attitude into the game. It’s just basically us just showing our passion and love that we brought through the years playing this sport, and it was important that we just brought the right energy towards the game yesterday.”

  • 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE IRE vs WI, T20 World Cup 2022: JASON HOLDER ON ALZARRI JOSEPH: “Alzarri should be proud of his progression. I see him as a leader. I think he’s leading this attack at his young age and he’s showing his great attributes as a leader. His performances don’t surprise me because of the work he’s put in, his discipline, his dedication towards the cause and his businessman-like attitude is just really great to see for a young player.”