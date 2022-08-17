Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC. In the second match of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, ISL 2021-22 Shield winners Jamshedpur FC will square off against fellow ISL club Bengaluru FC on Wednesday, August 17. The Jamshedpur side have decided to go with their reserve side in this tournament with the aim of giving their younger players a much-needed game time. The side will be guided by Carlos Santamarina, head coach of the TATA Football Academy (TFA). Bengaluru, on the other hand, are fielding their senior side with as many as eight new signings. The team will be led by Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri, with the likes of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh and Roy Krishna all being part of the side.Also Read - NorthEast United vs Odisha FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Jamshedpur FC: Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami, Vishal Yadav, Rishi, Kojam Beyong, Piush Thakuri, Aryan Sonowal, Saphaba Singh Telem, Sandip Mandi, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Gopal Hembrom, Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei, Keisam Angelo Singh, Robin Das, Nayan Tamang, Phijam Vikash Singh, Kamlesh Singh Bist, Advait Sumbly, Anand Kumar, Deepak Hansda, Nikhil Barla, Hijam Lenin Singh, Lalruatmawia, Tapan Haldar, Vilin Pujari.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali.

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: That’s it! The referee blows the whistle for full-time and BFC log all three points in their opening match in the Durand Cup, by edging out a young Jamshedpur side 2-1. In the first-half, BFC had better chances to extend their lead but went into the break riding on Sunil Chhetri’s headed-goal. In the second-half, Chhetri combined well with marquee signing Roy Krishna who doubles BFC’s advantage to a 2-goal lead. Soon after that, Hira Mondal of the Blues was given marching orders for a second yellow. Rishi later on pulled one back for Jamshedpur through a free-kick but it wasn’t enough for JFC as the Blues hold onto the lead till the end. FT: JFC 1-2 BFC (Rishi; Chhetri, Krishna)

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: 4 minutes added on for stoppages and BFC are running down the clock and make the most of it. They are on their way for an opening day victory. JFC 1-2 BFC (90+4)

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: 6 minutes remain and Bengaluru with 10-men down, hold onto a slender 2-1 lead. There is sometime for JFC to pull another one back but the youngsters are vulnerable and the Blues will be looking to hit them once again on the counter. JFC 1-2 BFC (84th Min)

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: Despite being a player short, BFC lead by Roy Krishna and Udanta Singh trying to put pressure on the JFC half as they look to kill the game with a winner. JFC youngsters have been dealing with a lot cramps and blows today. Questions will be asked there about their fitness, even though the heat here obviously gets the better off you. A little over 15 minutes left in the match. JFC 1-2 BFC (76th Min)

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: CRAZY SCENES AT KISHORE BHARATI AND JFC PULL ONE BACK! GOAAL! Rishi makes his presence felt with a header from a set-piece opportunity. With 10-men down, the youngsters believe. JFC 1-2 BFC (Rishi) (61st Minute)

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: RED CARD! HIRA MONDAL PICKS UP HIS 2ND YELLOW AND THE REFEREE GIVES HIM MARCHING ORDER! This is not the debut, the former East Bengal man would have hoped for but he brought this situation on his own. JFC 0-2 BFC (58th Minute)

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: GOAAL!!! ROY KRISHNA SCORES IN HIS BFC DEBUT! Sunil Chhetri and Fijian combining well to set up the second goal of the game. This is the duo everyone wanted to watch and now they have finally got the opportunity to relish. 2-0 to BFC! JFC 0-2 BFC (Roy Krishna) (56th Minute)

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC once again troubling JFC with their frequent attacks. The young colts of JFC might be trailing by a goal but are in the backfoot now. Since Krishna has arrived, one can expect more goals in this match. JFC 0-1 BFC (52nd Min)

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: We are back for the second-half and the Blues have made one change, Roy Krishna gets game and he makes his debut. Chhetri and Krishna, could turn out to be a menace for the JFC Colts. JFC 0-1 BFC (45th Min)

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC v Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: 2 minutes added time comes to an end and the referee blows his whistle for half-time. Bengaluru FC should’ve been 2-0 up, but with their possession game they have hold onto a slender 1-0 lead, thanks to captain, leader, legend Sunil Chhetri. HT: JFC 0-1 BFC (Sunil Chhetri)