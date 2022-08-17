Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC. In the second match of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, ISL 2021-22 Shield winners Jamshedpur FC will square off against fellow ISL club Bengaluru FC on Wednesday, August 17. The Jamshedpur side have decided to go with their reserve side in this tournament with the aim of giving their younger players a much-needed game time. The side will be guided by Carlos Santamarina, head coach of the TATA Football Academy (TFA). Bengaluru, on the other hand, are fielding their senior side with as many as eight new signings. The team will be led by Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri, with the likes of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh and Roy Krishna all being part of the side.Also Read - Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Jamshedpur FC: Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami, Vishal Yadav, Rishi, Kojam Beyong, Piush Thakuri, Aryan Sonowal, Saphaba Singh Telem, Sandip Mandi, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Gopal Hembrom, Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei, Keisam Angelo Singh, Robin Das, Nayan Tamang, Phijam Vikash Singh, Kamlesh Singh Bist, Advait Sumbly, Anand Kumar, Deepak Hansda, Nikhil Barla, Hijam Lenin Singh, Lalruatmawia, Tapan Haldar, Vilin Pujari.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali.