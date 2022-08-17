Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC. In the second match of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, ISL 2021-22 Shield winners Jamshedpur FC will square off against fellow ISL club Bengaluru FC on Wednesday, August 17. The Jamshedpur side have decided to go with their reserve side in this tournament with the aim of giving their younger players a much-needed game time. The side will be guided by Carlos Santamarina, head coach of the TATA Football Academy (TFA). Bengaluru, on the other hand, are fielding their senior side with as many as eight new signings. The team will be led by Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri, with the likes of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh and Roy Krishna all being part of the side.Also Read - Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Jamshedpur FC: Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami, Vishal Yadav, Rishi, Kojam Beyong, Piush Thakuri, Aryan Sonowal, Saphaba Singh Telem, Sandip Mandi, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Gopal Hembrom, Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei, Keisam Angelo Singh, Robin Das, Nayan Tamang, Phijam Vikash Singh, Kamlesh Singh Bist, Advait Sumbly, Anand Kumar, Deepak Hansda, Nikhil Barla, Hijam Lenin Singh, Lalruatmawia, Tapan Haldar, Vilin Pujari. Also Read - Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC Beat FC Goa 3-1 in Tournament Opener

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali. Also Read - Highlights Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022: Black Panthers Avenge Last Edition's Final Loss; Beat Gaurs 3-1

Live Updates

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: GOAAAL!! Bengaluru FC finally make it up for the missed chance! Prabir Das swings in a juicy ball into the box off a corner and Sunil Chhetri who was unmarked, just stood and guided the simplest of goals through a perfectly header. 1-0 to the Blues. JFC 0-1 BFC (Sunil Chhetri) (23rd Min)

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC after the missed chance trying to make amends from set-piece opportunities. Jamshedpur are happy to allow BFC in their half. This is actually what they want from them, to play long. The JFC Colts have been impressive so far and have done well o keep the strong BFC team at bay. We are into the 20th minute of the game. JFC 0-0 BFC (20th Min)

  • 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: GREAT PIECE OF DEFENDING FROM JAMSHEDPUR FC! The Blues had a glorious chance to break the dead-lock, Chettri in the break from the left flank lays it off to the onrushing Udanta Singh, who delays and lays it off to Danish, but the Kashmir man’s shot was blocked and on the rebound Chettri also didn’t quite make the most of it. Bengaluru pays for being too cute in front of goal. This should’ve been 1-0. JFC 0-0 BFC (11th Min)

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: It’s hot and humid here in Kolkata as we as witnessing an afternoon game. The colts of Jamshedpur building play patiently. Bengaluru on the other side going for counter attacks in patches. We are yet to see a proper crack at goal as we enter the 10th minute mark. JFC 0-0 BFC (9th Min)

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC pressing forward right from the word go, Leon Augustin down the left flank, gets himself space and delivers in a decent ball into the opposition and box and Danish takes a first-time shot an puts it off target. JFC 0-0 BFC (1st Min)

  • 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur vs FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: KICK-OFF! We are underway at Kishore Bharati Stadium!

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: The Players are out of the tunnel as we get ready for an exciting Match Day-2 fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of our live coverage of the Durand Cup 2022, Group A encounter between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC from Kishore Bharati Krirangan. Live Updates soon!

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: Bengaluru look strong on paper, given that Jamshedpur travelled with a reserve side. With the likes of Chhetri, Udanta, Alan, Gurpreet, Hira, Suresh in line-up and Roy Krishna among the subs, the Blues are expected to come out on top.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: TRIVIA | Bengaluru FC have won both the ISL and the Super Cup. Durand Cup is the only domestic trophy missing from their cabinet. Udanta Singh is a Tata Football Academy graduate.