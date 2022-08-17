Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Durand Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC. In the second match of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, ISL 2021-22 Shield winners Jamshedpur FC will square off against fellow ISL club Bengaluru FC on Wednesday, August 17. The Jamshedpur side have decided to go with their reserve side in this tournament with the aim of giving their younger players a much-needed game time. The side will be guided by Carlos Santamarina, head coach of the TATA Football Academy (TFA). Bengaluru, on the other hand, are fielding their senior side with as many as eight new signings. The team will be led by Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri, with the likes of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh and Roy Krishna all being part of the side.Also Read - Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Jamshedpur FC: Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami, Vishal Yadav, Rishi, Kojam Beyong, Piush Thakuri, Aryan Sonowal, Saphaba Singh Telem, Sandip Mandi, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Gopal Hembrom, Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei, Keisam Angelo Singh, Robin Das, Nayan Tamang, Phijam Vikash Singh, Kamlesh Singh Bist, Advait Sumbly, Anand Kumar, Deepak Hansda, Nikhil Barla, Hijam Lenin Singh, Lalruatmawia, Tapan Haldar, Vilin Pujari. Also Read - Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC Beat FC Goa 3-1 in Tournament Opener

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali. Also Read - Highlights Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022: Black Panthers Avenge Last Edition's Final Loss; Beat Gaurs 3-1

Live Updates

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: TEAM NEWS- JAMSHEDPUR FC: For the Men of Steel, all players are available to play as they have sent the academy team to participate.

  • 1:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: TEAM NEWS- BENGALURU FC: Bengaluru FC is sending their first team for the Cup competition. All the players are likely to be available for selection apart from the new signing Sandesh Jhingan. The centre-back joined the group in pre-season a few days back and might not feature against Jamshedpur FC.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: BENGALURU FC SQUAD | Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali.

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: JAMSHEDPUR FC SQUAD | Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami, Vishal Yadav, Rishi, Kojam Beyong, Piush Thakuri, Aryan Sonowal, Saphaba Singh Telem, Sandip Mandi, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Gopal Hembrom, Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei, Keisam Angelo Singh, Robin Das, Nayan Tamang, Phijam Vikash Singh, Kamlesh Singh Bist, Advait Sumbly, Anand Kumar, Deepak Hansda, Nikhil Barla, Hijam Lenin Singh, Lalruatmawia, Tapan Haldar, Vilin Pujari.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: Although the big names such as Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan are there in the squad, we will see the youngsters getting more chances. And these players would be used to tackle clutch situations. In every way, Bengaluru FC have come prepared to challenge for the title.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: After the heart-breaking 7-6 loss on penalties last season in Durand Cup, Bengaluru FC failed to do something tangible in ISL as well. Hence, the season was the one to forget for the Blues. This time, the club wants to correct those errors and fill its trophy cabinet with Asia’s oldest football tournament. The team has called eight new signings for the campaign so it would be an opportunity for them to bring in cohesion with the new teammates.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: Despite this, the club has trusted the young guns from their set-up to rectify last season’s mistakes and achieve something tangible in the tournament.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup: The Jamshedpur-based club won its maiden silverware in the club’s history with the ISL Winners’ Shield last season. The club’s very own Tata Football Academy was known for producing talents like Subrata Pal, Gouramangi Singh, Robin Singh and others. Over the last few years, the academy has been losing its charm. There was not a single TFA player in India’s U20 squad for SAFF Championship.

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Durand Cup 2022 Group A Match Between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC!