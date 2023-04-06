Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Spinners Help Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Bangalore By 81 Runs

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Spinners Help Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Bangalore By 81 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match 9.

Published: April 6, 2023 11:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Akash Deep

17* (7) 2x4, 1x6

David Willey

20 (20) 2x4, 0x6

Varun Chakaravarthy

(3.3-0-15-3)*

Suyash Sharma

(4-0-30-3)
LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Plot Comeback Against High-Spirited Bangalore. (Image: Twitter)

Live Updates

  • 11:16 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: That’s it!! KKR win!! The Knight Riders return to winning ways. They win this contest by 81 runs. KKR 123(17.4)

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: KKR are just a wicket away from victory.

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: 13 overs gone, RCB are now reeling at 86/8. RCB 86/8.

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders on a roll, courtesy of Varun Chakravarthy!! Bangalore are in big big trouble as they have lost half their side. RCB 61/5 (9)

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: OUT!!! BOWLED ONCE AGAIN! ALMOST IN SIMILAR FASHION TO THAT OF KOHLI!! Faf du Plessis, the captain make his way back to the pavilion. Varun Chakravarthy, another spinner does the trick! Looks like this match is gonna be a spinner’s delight in the run-chase. RCB 46/2 (5.2)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: OUT!!! BOWLED!!! Virat Kohli departs!!! The great man has been completely bamboozled by the spin of Sunil Narine!! Big breakthrough for KKR!! RCB 44/1 (4.5)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: 4 overs gone, RCB are now at 42/0. Huge start from the openers! 23 runs coming from Southee’s second over. RCB 42/0 (4)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Brilliant bowling from Tim Southee. Just 2 runs from the second over. RCB 12/0 (2)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Good start for RCB in the run-chase. Virat Kohli making his presence felt right away. 10 runs from the over. RCB 10/0 (1)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open innings for RCB. Umesh Yadav has the new ball for the Knight Riders.

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 Score and Updates

Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Also Read:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS 

Faf du Plessis: Going to have a bowl. Bit of a misunderstanding with the accent there (confusion at the toss). Was dew last night. Hoping it will get skiddy in the second innings. That’s a long way away. Today is a completely new game. Really motivated to put in a good performance. Forced change with Topley being injured. Willey comes in.

Nitish Rana: Was looking to bowl as well because of the dew factor. Anukul is replaced by Suyash.

