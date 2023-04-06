Home

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Spinners Help Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Bangalore By 81 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match 9.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Kolkata Knight Riders VS Royal Challengers Bangalore 204/7 (20.0) 123/9 (17.3) Run Rate: (Current: 7.03) RCB need 82 runs in 15 balls at 32.8 rpo Last Wicket: Karn Sharma c Nitish Rana b Suyash Sharma 1 (3) - 96/9 in 14.3 Over Akash Deep 17 * (7) 2x4, 1x6 David Willey 20 (20) 2x4, 0x6 Varun Chakaravarthy (3.3-0-15-3) * Suyash Sharma (4-0-30-3)

Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS

Faf du Plessis: Going to have a bowl. Bit of a misunderstanding with the accent there (confusion at the toss). Was dew last night. Hoping it will get skiddy in the second innings. That’s a long way away. Today is a completely new game. Really motivated to put in a good performance. Forced change with Topley being injured. Willey comes in.

Nitish Rana: Was looking to bowl as well because of the dew factor. Anukul is replaced by Suyash.

