Birmingham: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final match of All England Championship Open between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen here at the Arena Birmingham.

With the support of a billion people around, Lakshya Sen will battle it out against the world number ranked badminton player Viktor Axelsen. Sen, in the past, have got the better of Axelsen in the semi finals of the German Open 2022. Axelsen will look to make amends in the finals against a spirited yet inexperienced campaigner.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen scripted history by becoming the first Indian in 21 years to storm into the men’s singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championships, beating Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the semi-final, here on Saturday. The 20-year-old Sen became only the fourth men’s singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final after outwitting Lee 21-13 12-21 21-19 in a gruelling semifinal match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

