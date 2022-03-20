Birmingham: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final match of All England Championship Open between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen here at the Arena Birmingham. 

With the support of a billion people around, Lakshya Sen will battle it out against the world number ranked badminton player Viktor Axelsen. Sen, in the past, have got the better of Axelsen in the semi finals of the German Open 2022. Axelsen will look to make amends in the finals against a spirited yet inexperienced campaigner.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen scripted history by becoming the first Indian in 21 years to storm into the men’s singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championships, beating Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the semi-final, here on Saturday. The 20-year-old Sen became only the fourth men’s singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final after outwitting Lee 21-13 12-21 21-19 in a gruelling semifinal match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

Live Updates

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Sen scores three quick points. But is it too late? Yes. It is! Viktor Axelsen takes the second game by 21-15. VIKTOR AXELSEN IS THE ALL ENGLAND OPEN 2022 CHAMPION!

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Sen has just not given up yet. The 20-year old is fighting against the world no.1. He is bound to improve and will put up impressive performances in the future. Match point for Viktor Axelsen. Axelsen 20-12 Sen.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: A minimum four point lead have been maintained by Axelsen. Now, that lead grows to 7. Axelsen is just 4 points away from clinching the title here. Long rally in progress and Sen wins it. Axelsen 17-11 Sen,

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Sen is trying his best here but Axelsen somehow manages to maintain the lead in this match. Only a moment of brilliance can bring Sen back into this game. Sen 9-14 Axelsen,

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Short rally for the first point and Axelsen draws first blood. Brilliant long rally for the second point and Viktor scores another point. Good start has what kept Viktor confident in the game. He is banking on it big time. Lakshay 1-3 Axelsen,

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: No challenges left for Lakshya now. This was a tight call, though. Sen has been successful in taking the game to long rallies. However, in the first game – It has been Axelsen all the way. 21-10 and the first game goes to Viktor Axelson.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Axelsen smashes have been spot on at the moment. The chants of Viktor! Viktor! are probably too much for the Indian youngster. He scores 3 quick points. Although, Viktor is leading by 14-6.

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Brilliant rally from Lakshya again. He scores yet another point, however, he has to create some brilliance here. 61 shots in the latest rally and Axelsen is leading by 9-2..

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Axelsen is currently bossing the game at the moment. His aggressive strokes against Lakshya are giving him good dividends. Just as we speak, Lakshya scores his maiden point. Lakshya 1-6 Axelsen.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Score: Axelsen had the surf and opens his account with a point. Long from Lakshya this time! Another point. After a hard fought rally, Lakshya another point. Lakshya 0-3 Viktor.