LSG Vs MI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians Aim For Kill At THALA’s Den

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Live Match Updates, Eliminator: LSG have never played a final while Mumbai Indians are five-time champions.

Updated: May 24, 2023 6:34 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

After eliminating Royal Challengers Bangalore with relative ease, Mumbai Indians would like to go one step further to their historic sixth IPL title when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday. The winner would take Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on May 26. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have made it to their 10th final appearance after beating Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians would like to utilise the experience of Piyush Chawla — the unlikely hero in the bowling department with 20 wickets so far.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will have a big role for LSG against Mumbai Indians. Bishnoi (16 wickets from 14 matches) has been the leading bowler for LSG and he would be skipper Krunal Pandya’s go-to bowler.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Cameron Green is coming into this game after smacking an unbeaten century to help MI win their last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Green (381 runs), along with a resurgent Suryakumar Yadav (511 runs, one century, four fifties), skipper Rohit (313) and Ishan Kishan (439), will be their key batters when MI taken on LGS in the do-or-die clash.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: LSG confirmed their place in IPL 2023 playoffs after beating KKR in their last league game. With captain KL Rahul ruled out midway, Krunal Pandya has done a commendable job with the team.

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians are coming into this match after an relatively easy win over SRH in their last game. MI’s spot in top four was finalised after RCB lot to Gujarat Titans.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Chennai Super Kings have already made it to the final after beating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Titans will play either MI or LSG for a place in the final.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LSG Vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Hello and welcome to the all-important IPL 2023 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai.

